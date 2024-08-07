BTS' SUGA's drunk driving case: BIGHIT MUSIC's statement details how singer fell in front of house, was fined by patrol police; know more

BTS’ SUGA’s drink and driving incident has caused immense controversy and online discourse in the K-pop community. The artist has admitted to the wrongdoing and apologized for breaking the traffic rules. Moreover, a statement was released by the artist’s agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, detailing the case's key elements. Let’s look at how the event transpired.

On August 7, 2024, BTS’ SUGA was reported to be under police investigation for being drunk and driving an electric scooter. Soon after, BIGHIT Music released a statement addressing the situation and apologizing on behalf of the artist. In the elaborate letter, the company added details of the incident and how it occurred.

According to BIGHIT Music, the drunk and driving incident involving SUGA took place two months prior, on June 6, 2024. The artist was riding an electric scooter after drinking alcohol. He was wearing a helmet and returning home while under the influence. SUGA traveled for approximately 500 meters on the scooter and fell while parking the vehicle in front of his house.

After hearing the commotion, police officers came over to help him out and could sense that the artist was tipsy. The authorities did a sobriety test on him using a breathalyzer and immediately revoked his license. Moreover, he was taken to the police station which also imposed a fine on him. Following the official process, he was escorted back to his house by police officers. The statement also revealed that no property damage or personal injury was caused by the artist’s action.

Advertisement

Lastly, the company apologized for the inappropriate behavior of the artist. Moreover, they also mentioned that since SUGA is currently a public service worker, he will be facing disciplinary action from his employer.

SUGA was enlisted in the South Korean military on September 22, 2023, as a public service worker and will be discharged sometime around 2025. Ahead of his enlistment, he released his debut solo album, D-DAY, which was released on April 21, 2023, under his producer name, August D.

The artist also released his solo documentary, Suga: Road to D-Day, chronicling his journey leading up to the release of his album. Additionally, he also went on his first solo tour, the Suga Agust D Tour, where he performed several shows in the United States. He also covered many other cities, such as Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.

ALSO READ: TREASURE's 4th Debut Anniversary: Decoding viral DARARI phenomenon, rise to top of charts and more