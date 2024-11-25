BTS’ V drops chilling and mysterious music video teaser for upcoming single Winter Ahead with Park Hyo Shin; watch

BTS’ V is all set to release his upcoming single Winter Ahead with Park Hyo Shin. However, ahead of its premiere, the music video teaser for the track has dropped, giving an insight into the concept. V is currently enlisted in the South Korean military and shot the music video ahead of entering the army.

On November 24, 2024, BIGHIT Music released a teaser for the music video of BTS's V and Park Hyo Shin's upcoming single, Winter Ahead. The video opens with V in a lavish estate, where he is confronted by flashbacks of himself from a different era. Throughout the teaser, he is seen sculpting, a moment that evokes a sense of nostalgia for a time long past. A mysterious girl also appears in the video, potentially portraying a love interest. V dons various costumes and dances with an eerie, almost otherworldly presence, adding to the video's haunting and enigmatic atmosphere.

BTS’ V and Park Hyo Shin’s track Winter Ahead will be released on November 29, 2024, along with its music video. The holiday single is a jazz-pop song with a deep, soulful vibe that highlights the serene vocal tones of both V and Park Hyo Shin. The track conveys a message that true happiness can be found in the company of someone by your side.

V, or Kim Taehyung, made his debut as a member of BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga. In 2023, V officially debuted as a solo artist with the album Layover, accompanied by the music video for the title track, Slow Dancing. The album also included pre-release singles titled Love Me Again and Rainy Days.

Although the artist is not currently active, he has released various content for his fans to enjoy during his absence. From photoshoots to music videos, he has kept several projects under wraps. He also made a cameo appearance on Jimin and Jungkook’s travel show, Are You Sure?!

V was featured in the music video for IU’s latest song, Love Wins All, in which he played the role of her love interest. Additionally, he released an English digital single titled FRI(END)S, along with a music video. The song quickly gained attention from fans and has since garnered over 200 million streams on Spotify.

