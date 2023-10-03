BTS' V vacations with Park Hyung Sik, Park Seo Joon; hangs out with Jungkook and Jimin at Indian restaurant

BTS' V took to his official Instagram channel 'thv' to share a series of snaps from his everyday moments where he was seen enjoying his time off with his Wooga Squad members and fellow BTS members Jimin and Jungkook. BTS' V currently wrapped up his South Korea and Japan promotions for the solo album Layover. With enough time on hand, BTS' V shares some leisurely moments with fans.

BTS' V shares about vacation and visit to an Indian restaurant

Indian BTS Army will love this piece of information about the place BTS members V, Jimin, and Jungkook went to. BTS' V shared a thread of a total of 10 snaps with the caption 'Welcome Autumn'. The first few snaps see Wooga Squad members Park Hyung Sik and Park Seo Joon along with BTS' V twinning in the same t-shirts. Looks like the boys put an effort to dress alike and keep the group tempo neutral and balanced. BTS' V is also seen on a grocery shopping trip wrapped up in his blue hoodie and mask, we love the goofiness exhibited here. Towards the last few snaps, V, Jimin, and Jungkook from BTS are seen visiting an Indian restaurant together. Situated in Jeju, what looks like a possible cave is the interior of Café Chai. The place is known for its unique vibes with colorful canopies and mud house-like walls.

BTS V's recent solo album Layover

BTS' V made his solo debut with the album Layover. The album is a masterpiece given by Kim Taehyung that also exhibits how much he loves his pet dog Yeontan. Layover was released on September 8 and has six tracks in total. Slow Dancing is the title track of Layover. The other tracks from the album are Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and the piano version of Slow Dancing. Each song on the album carries its own unique music video conveying different visuals and themes. Layover falls under the pop, jazz, and R&B genres of music.

