Cannes Film Festival 2025: Heidi Klum, Wan QianHui and More; 5 Celebs Who BROKE No Nudity, Big Trails Rule on Day 1

The Cannes Film Festival is not only known for the films it screens and the people it honors, but it is mainly known for the celebrities who make bold fashion choices on the red carpet. But surprisingly, this year, just a day before the festival was about to start, the organizers rolled out the no nudity, no long trail, and no voluminous dress as rules for the dress code.

However, it seemed that there were some attendees who dared to step foot in outfits and did not follow the said rules on Day 1 of the festival. Below is the list of celebrities who SERVED as they made the bold fashion choices:

1. Heidi Klum

Klum truly turned everyone’s heads yet again, and this time she did it while wearing a pink and white dress that gave a petal-like illusion. The main characteristic of this outfit was its long train. The dress also had a slide slit that just upped its look.

2. Bella Hadid

The model never disappoints with her look; this time it was no different. Hadid, who has previously made major headlines for her glamorous Cannes looks, wore a black dress that has a side slit and cross back. She added statement earrings and a side partying to her hair.

3. Aliia Roza

The famous internet personality, who refers to herself as a “secret agent turned speaker, coach, and fashion columnist,” shone just like her outlet. Her dress was made special as it consisted of a voluminous hoop skirt. She also added sleeves, and her look slightly gave Cinderella vibes.

4. Wan QianHui

It was a cloudy affair for the Chinese actress, Wan QianHui, who looked dreamy as she appeared to be floating on the red carpet in a white dress with a cloud-like illusion. Take a look below:

5. Frédérique Bel

Talk about breaking rules because we have found a rebel! French actress Frédérique Bel actress strutted the red carpet with gold sequin dress that had high, structured shoulders with deep V-neck, sheer panneling at the sides and a slide slit.

