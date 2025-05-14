Cannes Film Festival 2025: Tom Cruise and the Cast of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Gather for Pre-Premiere Photocall; PICS

Tom Cruise made a high-profile appearance at the Cannes Film Festival this week to promote Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, the eighth film in the franchise. The Hollywood icon was joined by his co-stars Pom Klementieff, Angela Bassett, Hayley Atwell, and Hannah Waddingham. The group posed together on the red carpet at the Grand Palais, generating buzz for one of the most anticipated films of the year.

The cast joined director Christopher McQuarrie at the Palais des Festivals, where fans and media got an early look at the team behind what is expected to be the final chapter in the long-running Mission: Impossible series. Cruise made a surprise appearance during McQuarrie’s masterclass earlier in the day, drawing major buzz on the Croisette.

Cruise’s Cannes appearance is part of a larger global campaign for The Final Reckoning, following promotional stops in London, Japan, and South Korea. He’s gone above and beyond this time, including climbing to the top of London’s BFI Imax and skydiving out of a helicopter with a camera strapped to his chest.

“He’s done a social media campaign like I’ve never seen,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. “But it’s worth it. This movie is the cinematic equivalent of the biggest ride at the theme park.”

Cruise also recently gave an interview to TikTok, marking a rare move for the movie star. His efforts signal the high stakes for the final installment, which aims to deliver a strong global box office performance and a memorable farewell to his character, Ethan Hunt.

The cast’s appearance in Cannes 2025 builds momentum ahead of the world premiere. McQuarrie’s film is positioned as a major event, not just for Cruise’s career, but for theatrical audiences as well.

Paramount sources expect The Final Reckoning to outperform the previous entries in the series. The film follows Dead Reckoning, which opened below expectations in 2023 but still became the top-grossing Mission: Impossible title internationally (excluding China).

Budget estimates for the final film vary widely, from the high USD 300 million range to over USD 400 million, putting it on par with major blockbusters like Fast & Furious or Avengers films.

