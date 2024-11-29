Crash Landing On You’s Hyun Bin to guest star on You Quiz On The Block for his first variety show in 13 years

Popular South Korean actor Hyun Bin is set to make a highly anticipated appearance on the variety show You Quiz on the Block. This marks the end of his long hiatus from variety shows, which has kept fans eager for more personal glimpses of the star. However, the actor returns to the spotlight to promote his upcoming movie, Harbin.

On November 29, 2024, Hyun Bin’s agency, VAST Entertainment, confirmed to South Korean news outlet Xsports that the actor will guest star on You Quiz On The Block. This marks the actor’s first talk show appearance in 13 years, since his guest spot on Taxi in 2011, making it a highly anticipated return to variety television.

The actor’s appearance on You Quiz on the Block coincides with the promotion of his upcoming movie, Harbin. Directed and written by Woo Min Ho, the film is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2024.

Harbin is a biographical historical action thriller set in 1909, focusing on a high-stakes game of pursuit and suspicion between individuals heading to Harbin for a shared mission and those determined to stop them. Hyun Bin takes on the role of General Ahn Jung Geun, the revered Korean independence activist renowned for assassinating Itō Hirobumi, Japan's first Prime Minister, in 1909.

Hyun Bin’s upcoming appearance is particularly noteworthy, as it is his first on a variety show since his 2022 marriage to fellow actor Son Ye Jin. The power couple, who are the same age, welcomed their first child, a son, later that year. Fans are eager to hear Hyun Bin reflect on how his life has changed since becoming a husband and father, offering a rare insight into his personal life.

The couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin became closer to each other during the K-drama Crash Landing On You, where they both starred as the lead couple. However, they turned their beautiful on-screen romance into a real one by confirming their relationship in 2021.

