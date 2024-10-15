Culinary Class Wars confirms second season production on Netflix; set for late 2025 release

Culinary Class Wars is a South Korean cooking show that managed to grab the attention of a global audience for its unique premise. Following its immense success, the show has been renewed for a second season and will most likely be released in the second half of 2025. Moreover, the cooking contest took the top 10 spots for most-viewed shows released on Netflix.

On October 15, 2024, the production team of Culinary Class Wars, Netflix, officially confirmed the second season of the show. The show became extremely successful during its initial release, and the project was greenlit for that reason. The second season will consist of even more brutal battles that will unleash the fierce side of culinary. The production is set to start soon and is expected to have a 2025 release in the second half.

Kim Hak Min, Kim Eun Ji, and writer Mo Eun Seol, the creators behind the first season, will return in the second. The producers expressed their gratitude to the viewers, acknowledging that it was their support that made Season 2 possible. Moreover, they also promise to bring an enhanced version of the culinary competition that will leave everyone satisfied.

Culinary Class Wars is a cooking contest where a total of 100 chefs arrive to prove their skills and win 300 million KRW. The contestants were split into two groups: 20 experienced chefs, known as the White Spoons, who competed using their real names, and 80 less experienced contestants, labeled as the Black Spoons, who participated under aliases. The show was judged by veteran chef Paik Jong Won and the only Michelin 3-star chef in Korea, Anh Sung Jae.

The 20 White Spoons competing in the show were Ahn You Seong; Bang Ki Su; Cho Eun Ju; Choi Hyun Seok; Choi Ji Hyung; Choi Kang Rok; Edward Lee; Fabrizio Ferrari; Hwang Jin Seon; Jang Ho Joon; Jung Ji Sun; Joseph Lidgerwood; Kim Do Yun; Kim Seung Min; Lee Young Suk; Lu Chinglai; Nam Jeong Seok; Oh Se Deuk; Park Joon Woo, and Seonkyoung Longest.

