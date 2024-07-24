‘Dahyun look-alike?’: TWICE fan’s wife’s striking resemblance to K-pop idol goes viral; Watch

TWICE is one of the leading K-pop girl groups with a huge fanbase all over the world. In particular, Japan has a different spot reserved in their hearts for the girl group. Recently, such a fan couple has created quite the buzz as the wife bears a striking resemblance to member Dahyun.

TWICE's Dahyun fan marries K-pop idol's look-alike

Recently, a Japanese couple went viral online as fans noticed the wife looked like TWICE member Dahyun. Later, it was revealed that not only, she bears a striking resemblance to the K-pop idol, but actually a huge fan of the group, with her bias being Sana.

Above all what piqued fans’ attention was that the husband is also an ardent TWICE fan and his favorite member is actually Dahyun. This has completely amazed the K-pop fandom as not only did they marry someone who shares the love for the same girl group but the wife looks like the husband’s bias. What a coincidence yet and a special moment!

On their TikTok channel, the couple proudly showed off their love for TWICE, while also revealing their favorite songs by the group. In their videos, they have acknowledged the wife’s resemblance to Dahyun, which is hard to miss even in her photos.

Watch the viral TWICE fan couple’s video here:

More about TWICE

TWICE is a popular K-pop girl group launched by JYP Entertainment. The group was formed through the 2015 music reality show Sixteen and currently consists of nine members including Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. With their first mini-album The Story Begins, the group made their official debut on October 20, 2015.

Shortly after, they rose to become one of the leading girl groups who reigned over the 3rd generation of K-pop. Their albums often witness huge commercial success and over the last few years, TWICE have successfully engraved their name in the world music scene.

Some of their massive hits that broke many records are TT, CHEER UP, What is Love?, LIKEY, Feel Special, and more. On February 23, the nine-piece group made their 2024 comeback with their 13th mini-album With YOU-th and its title track One Spark.

