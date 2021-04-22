Dear Eonni: An Indian fan expresses her love for the late actress Sulli; wishes she knew her years before

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, a fan from India dedicates her sweet letter to the late actress Sulli. Read her letter below.

Choi Jin Ri, majorly known as Sulli, was last seen in a cameo in the show ‘Hotel del Luna’ in 2019. She was also a part of the popular idol group f(x), which she left in 2015. She was hailed as one of the most talented Korean artists in the industry and was even the most Googled person in South Korea in 2017. She died by suicide in OCtober 2019 due to depression caused by cyber bullying, which led to many fans and personalities demanding stricter rules against people who engage in cyber bullying. Fans even trended ‘We Love You Sulli’ in a bid to remove the negative searches for the actress.

To the Late Sulli ,

From an Indian Fan

I wish I would have known you a long time before you left us. It was a fine day when I was seeing your kdrama 'To The Beautiful You'. I was watching the last episode and I have became your fan, the way you acted was so good. But on that day I came to know that you left this kdrama industry us (your fans) and this world too. I felt like I wish I could have wrote you some letters telling you how good, talented, beautiful you are. You might not be perfect for others but that's not what matters to me or should not have mattered to you. I wish I could have told you that please pay attention to the ones who loves you, support you and are with you. I wish I could be there with you to share your problems. I wish there was something I could do for you. But that was too late to do anything when it happened. She wanted to live a normal and happy life but they (toxic people) took her right away to live. This toxic world doesn't deserve you.

Just want to tell you that unnie saranghae

We miss you so much

Rest in peace in heaven

You were a beautiful soul

