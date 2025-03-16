Did Kim Sae Ron take cooking lessons for home dates with Kim Soo Hyun? Late actress’ aunt’s claim sparks debate

The ongoing controversy surrounding actor Kim Soo Hyun and the late actress Kim Sae Ron has reached new heights, as fresh claims and evidence continue to surface. The dispute, which has been fueled by allegations from Garosero Research Institute and counter statements from GOLDMEDALIST, has sparked widespread discussion across social media and online communities, with netizens divided over the unfolding revelations.

As both sides maintain their respective stances, internet users have been dissecting past footage, revisiting statements, and analyzing circumstantial evidence in an attempt to uncover the truth about the nature of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron’s relationship.

Recently, a netizen brought attention to Kim Sae Ron’s appearance on a reality show that aired several years ago. The program, which followed celebrities through their daily lives, provided a rare glimpse into her personal routine. In the episode, Kim Sae Ron was seen cooking in her home, sharing her love for preparing meals, and showing off various dishes she had made. She also spoke about how she enjoyed inviting friends over to cook and spend time together at home.

However, in light of the recent controversy, this footage has taken on a new layer of meaning, particularly in connection to statements made by Kim Sae Ron’s aunt. The netizen highlighted a key detail from the actress’ past, stating, "She attended a cooking academy for three years during high school and made all the dishes herself. According to her aunt, she only had dates (with Kim Soo Hyun) at home,” as quoted by AllKpop.

This revelation has led many to speculate about the nature of her relationship with Kim Soo Hyun. Netizens began analyzing Kim Sae Ron’s circumstances at the time of her alleged relationship with Kim Soo Hyun, with many pointing out the vulnerable position she was in. A notable aspect that has drawn concern is that Kim Sae Ron dropped out of high school due to bullying, which may have left her feeling isolated. Without the usual social interactions of a school environment, her personal relationships, particularly her romantic involvement, could have had an even greater impact on her life.

The netizen expressed this concern, writing, "She dropped out of high school due to bullying, and spending six years with an older man meant she spent a third of her life dating someone significantly older than her peers. Even for an ordinary student, a high school relationship can have a huge impact.”

“But for a teenager who wasn’t attending school, only occasionally acting, the influence of a boyfriend must have been even greater. He told her he would take responsibility and marry her. Even when she left her agency, he said he would take responsibility. That’s why she moved to Kim Soo Hyun’s newly established company," the netizen further stated.

As these details surfaced, netizens took to online forums and social media platforms to share their thoughts. Some pointed out that at Kim Sae Ron’s young age, she was likely active on social media and, like most teenagers, would have wanted to share her experiences and enjoy a variety of outings. However, the fact that she only engaged in home dates with Kim Soo Hyun raised serious concerns, with many criticizing the actor for choosing to spend time in such a limited and private setting with someone so young.

Advertisement

Some fans have begun speculating whether Kim Sae Ron’s decision to take cooking lessons was influenced by her relationship with Kim Soo Hyun, particularly in preparation for their private dates. Given that their time together reportedly consisted of home dates, some netizens are questioning if she specifically learned to cook to cater to Kim Soo Hyun’s preferences and ensure their meetings were enjoyable.

Others expressed unease over the claim that they exclusively met at home, considering it alarming given their huge age difference. Meanwhile, some users went beyond the specific controversy and offered general dating advice, warning that men who insist on home dates could be a red flag in relationships. They speculated that such individuals might avoid public outings because they are either insecure about their relationship or unwilling to put in effort. Some suggested that this behavior is not about introversion or preferring a quiet lifestyle, but rather about maintaining control over their partner and minimizing costs.