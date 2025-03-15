The controversy surrounding the past relationship between actors Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun has intensified following recent claims made by the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute (also known as Ga Se Yeon), according to Naver.

According to the Garosero Research Institute, they have access to Kim Sae Ron's private journal, which purports to include in-depth documentation of her romance with Kim Soo Hyun.

Their relationship started on November 19, 2015, when Kim Sae Ron was in her second year of middle school, according to the diary entries. According to the records, their relationship ended on July 7, 2021, after roughly six years.

Given the specificity of these dates, Garosero shares that Kim Sae Ron carefully recorded her love life and that her story deserves attention.

The YouTube channel went on to say that the diary might provide hard proof that Kim Soo Hyun had a relationship with Kim Sae Ron when she was still a minor.

However, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has strongly refuted these allegations. According to the agency, Kim Soo hyun and Kim Sae ron only started dating in the summer of 2019, after she had already reached adulthood.

GOLDMEDALIST further clarified that the relationship ended in the fall of 2020. The agency issued a firm statement denying any romantic involvement between the two while Kim Sae Ron was a minor, stating, "It is not true that Kim Soo Hyun dated Kim Sae ron when she was underage."

Despite this denial, Garosero Research Institute has accused Kim Soo Hyun of attempting to discredit Kim Sae Ron and paint her as a liar.

The YouTube channel suggested that Kim Soo Hyun has deliberately distanced himself to reframe the narrative in his favor. According to Garosero, Kim Sae Ron’s diary serves as a valid record that contradicts his claims.

Garosero further added that Kim Sae Ron's mother stated, "We were going to release a photo of Kim Soo Hyun doing the dishes naked at Kim Sae-ron's house today, but the bereaved family did not want it to be released today."

Additionally, the YouTube channel claims that Kim Sae Ron's mother chose not to share any intimate photos, fearing that public perception could be influenced by the agency’s statement, which mentioned Kim Soo Hyun’s signs of rapid psychological instability. They added, "We succeeded, Kim Soo-hyun. They didn’t even apologize for changing their words."