'Admit and apologize': Kim Sae Ron's mother has 7 demands from Kim Soo Hyun and GOLDMEDALIST; find out

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Kim Sae Ron's mother criticized GOLDMEDALIST for downplaying the accusations in a statement posted on Garosero's YouTube channel on March 15, 2025, and urged Kim Soo Hyun to accept responsibility. Additionally, she criticized reporter Lee Jin Ho, saying he was a major contributor to the events that resulted in her daughter's demise.

Speaking through the Garosero Research Institute, she presented 7 demands. Check it out here.

As per Koreaboo’s translation:

Firstly, Kim Soo Hyun needs to admit that he had a relationship with Kim Sae Ron since she was a young girl. To resolve the matter, he must admit his mistake and aplogize publically.

Second point: GOLDMEDALIST should issue an official apology for allegedly manipulating the media for three years, falsely denying Kim Soo Hyun’s relationship with Kim Sae Ron.

Third point: The organization needs to apologize for not properly recognizing Kim Sae Ron's role as a founding member and acknowledge her contributions.

Fourth, GOLDMEDALIST should release a public apology for requesting that Kim Sae Ron pay back KRW 700 million (approximately USD 482,000), which her mother believes was unjust treatment.

Fifth Point: In order to concentrate on Lee Jin Ho and malicious reporting, Kim Soo Hyun was not initially mentioned. Other than an official apology, the family doesn't want anything from him.

Sixth Point: The family only made Kim Soo Hyun's private images public to validate Kim Sae Ron's allegations. Since the images were required to refute false information propagated by the agency, Kim Sae Ron's family hoped for understanding.

Seventh Point: A legal complaint will be filed against Lee Jin Ho next week. The family also demands an apology for his intrusive behavior, including calling after the funeral and attempting to visit Kim Sae Ron’s columbarium.

Kim Sae Ron, 24, passed away on February 16, 2025. While no foul play has been officially reported, Garosero’s investigation, along with evidence from Kim Sae Ron’s family, suggests that she and Kim Soo Hyun were in a relationship when she was still a minor.

However, GOLDMEDALIST has denied these claims, stating that their relationship only began between 2019 and 2020—after Kim Sae Ron had reached adulthood.

Garosero also referenced a diary belonging to Kim Sae Ron, which allegedly reveals that she had been in a relationship for six years, starting from her second year of middle school.