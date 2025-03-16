EXO D.O.’s past kiss scene with 17-year-old Kim So Hyun resurfaces amid Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron dating scandal

The South Korean entertainment industry is currently engulfed in controversy following resurfaced rumors about a past relationship between actor Kim Soo Hyun and the late actress Kim Sae Ron. The speculation gained traction after Kim Sae Ron’s unexpected passing, with discussions surrounding the alleged timeline of their relationship. Kim Sae Ron’s family claimed that the two dated when she was just 15 years old and Kim Soo Hyun was 27.

Kim Soo Hyun firmly denied the claim of being involved when she was underage. However, he did acknowledge that they had dated. The controversy has not only placed the actor under intense scrutiny but has also led to the discovery of past comments that he made about dating and relationships being reexamined in the context of the ongoing discussions. The resurfaced rumors surrounding Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron have reignited a larger conversation about significant age gaps in relationships within the entertainment industry. The discussion has extended beyond off-screen relationships to on-screen portrayals.

Amid this renewed scrutiny, past statements by EXO’s D.O. (Do Kyung Soo) regarding his own experiences working with a younger actress have resurfaced, drawing widespread praise for his approach. Unlike Kim Soo Hyun, who is facing backlash, D.O. is being recognized for his conscious decision to maintain professionalism and ensure comfort of his younger co-star.

The renewed interest in D.O.’s actions dates back to 2016 when he starred in the romantic drama film Pure Love, alongside actress Kim So Hyun. The film tells the story of a radio DJ who receives a letter that takes him back to his first love. Kim So Hyun played the female lead, Soo Ok, opposite D.O.’s character.

One of the most iconic scenes in the movie involved the two characters standing under an umbrella in the rain, a moment that was initially expected to feature a kiss. However, rather than engaging in a traditional kiss scene, D.O. instead kissed the umbrella, a creative decision that surprised many at the time.

At the time of filming, Kim So Hyun had only recently turned 17, meaning there was a seven-year age gap between her and D.O. In a later interview, Kim So Hyun revealed that there had been internal discussions and disagreements among the production team regarding this scene. She explained that while many of the male staff members wanted the scene to feature a real kiss between the two leads, the female staff members were more hesitant and suggested a more reserved approach. Ultimately, it was D.O. who stepped in to make the final call.

According to Kim So Hyun, D.O. personally spoke to the film company’s CEO and insisted that she was too young for a real kiss scene, advocating for an alternative approach that would still capture the emotional weight of the moment without making his co-star uncomfortable. As quoted by Koreaboo, “Ultimately, the decision to go with the umbrella kiss was entirely thanks to Kyungsoo oppa. He told the film company’s CEO that I was too young and wouldn’t be able to do an actual kiss scene,” Kim So Hyun revealed.

As conversations about older male actors’ interactions with younger actresses continue, the contrasting reactions to Kim Soo Hyun and D.O. have been telling. While Kim Soo Hyun’s alleged past relationship has drawn criticism, D.O.’s actions on Pure Love have resurfaced as an example of professionalism and respect for boundaries in the industry. Many netizens have praised D.O. for his stance, commending him for prioritizing his co-star’s comfort over industry expectations.