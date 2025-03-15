Founder of Garosero mysteriously died 2 years after first revealing Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron's relationship; report

One of the biggest scandals making waves on social media right now is the alleged relationship between actress Kim Sae Ron and actor Kim Soo Hyun. The controversy was first brought to light by the Garosero Institute, a YouTube channel, which revealed shocking details about their supposed affair.

Kim Sae Ron, who was a minor at the time, is said to have dated the 13-year-older Kim Soo Hyun, with new revelations emerging daily.

The latest update, shared by K14, has netizens buzzing over a post from 2021, which includes a statement from the late reporter and Garosero Institute founder Kim Yong Ho about Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun's relationship.

According to K14, it was Kim Yong Ho who initially exposed the secretive affair between the two stars. What makes the situation even more unsettling is Kim Yong Ho’s unexpected death in October 2023.

His body was found in a hotel room in Busan, South Korea, with authorities later determining the cause of death to be suicide. Before his passing, Kim Yong Ho had been involved in a sexual harassment case in Busan, which led to him receiving a two-year suspended prison sentence.

He was also required to serve 120 hours of community service and undergo 40 hours of sexual assault prevention education.

Kim Yong Ho was known for uncovering several high-profile stories about A-list Korean celebrities, including Jun Ji Hyun, Han Ye Seul, Choi Ji Woo, Seo Ye Ji, and Song Hye Kyo.

Kim Yong Ho's past work made the Garosero Institute a notable platform, but now the YouTube channel is at the center of a legal battle with Kim Soo Hyun and his agency, GOLDMEDALIST.

Garosero has even threatened to release further evidence, including photographs obtained from the late Kim Sae Ron’s family. They also revealed that they have access to a diary belonging to Kim Sae Ron , which allegedly outlines the timeline of her relationship with Kim Soo Hyun.

The affair between Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun reportedly lasted six years, according to Garosero , but GOLDMEDALIST has denied this claim. The agency released a lengthy statement on March 14, 2025.

GOLDMEDALIST stated that the couple was only together from 2019 until the fall of 2020. Tragically, Kim Sae Ron passed away on February 16, 2025.

The police have confirmed that her death was not the result of foul play, adding another layer of mystery to an already controversial story.