2024 MAMA Awards Day 1 Winners: RIIZE, ILLIT, TWS, and J.Y. Park grab trophies at Los Angeles ceremony; watch

From ILLIT to J.Y. Park, this year’s star-studded 2024 MAMA Awards Day 1 ceremony received an exciting lineup of winners. Hosted by Park Bo Gum, the prestigious first-day night took off at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. Rookie groups like TWS, RIIZE, and ILLIT bagged big wins alongside J.Y. Park, the brain behind JYP Entertainment and a legendary figure in K-pop.

On November 22, 2024, the MAMA Awards announced the winners for the Day 1 ceremony, which took place on November 21 in LA.

Here are all the winners from the night:

Inspiring Achievement Awards

J.Y. Park

Best New Male Artist

TWS

Best New Female Artist

ILLIT

Best Dance Performance (Male Group)

TWS

Favorite Global Performer Award (Male)

RIIZE

Many leading K-pop groups were competing neck-to-neck for these prestigious titles, but ultimately the aforementioned winners took home the trophies from the LA ceremony.

This year, the MAMA Awards has been stretched to a three-day ceremony. Day 2 and 3 events are set to take place on November 22 and 23 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. The ceremonies will be hosted by Kim Tae Ri.

Meanwhile, there are still many popular K-pop acts competing for coveted awards in 14 categories. NewJeans, TWICE, LE SSERAFIM, aespa, IVE, and (G)I-DLE have been nominated for the Best Female Group, while ENHYPEN, NCT DREAM, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and ZEROBASEONE are competing for the Best Male Group title.

On the other hand, male soloists like BTS’ Jungkook, Jimin, EXO’s Baekhyun, SHINee’s Taemin, and Lim Young Woong bagged nominations in the Best Male Artist category.

For the Best Female Artist, hitmakers like IU, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, TWICE’s Nayeon, and (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi have been nominated.

While TWS has already won the Best Dance Performance Award for the male group with their hit song Plot Twist, the same award for the female group is raising much anticipation. NewJeans, aespa, LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, (G)I-DLE, and IVE are competing for this coveted title.

Meanwhile, BIBI, Hwasa, Jennie, Sunmi, Taeyeon, Jungkook, Jimin, Taemin, Key, and more artists have earned prestigious nominations as soloists across various categories.

