NCT’s docuseries NCT 127: The Lost Boys gets an exclusive premiere date on Disney streaming platform

NCT 127: The Lost Boys is an upcoming documentary that will be exclusively available on Disney+ starting August 30th. This sincere story focuses on NCT 127, a popular Korean idol group known for their vibrant music and performances that have captivated fans worldwide.

The documentary, scheduled to release on Disney+ from August 30 to September 6 is unlike previous works that highlighted the members' trainee days and current activities. It delves into their personal memories and childhood experiences. It provides an honest portrayal of NCT 127's journey from being someone's son and an ordinary student to becoming a global star.

This four-part series delves into the individual stories of the group members, including Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jungwoo, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Mark, Johnny, and Haechan. They share their childhood experiences, their shared passion for their craft that brought them together, and the remarkable journey that propelled them to become one of today's leading K-pop acts. Through interviews, performances, and animations, the documentary aims to offer a unique glimpse into the group's past and present. Excited fans wasted no time expressing their anticipation on social media upon hearing the news.

What do we know about NCT 127: The Lost Boys?

Directed by J. Park, who gained recognition at both domestic and international film festivals for his short film Georgia, and produced by Cho Young Chul, known for his work on Persona and I Hope the Earth Ruins Tomorrow, as well as Lim Pil Seong, a versatile director with films like Madame Hit and Persona under his belt, NCT 127: The Lost Boys promises to bring an original and captivating concept to the documentary genre. Mark your calendars for August 30th when Disney+ will release this highly anticipated original documentary series, NCT 127: The Lost Boys.

