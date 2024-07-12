ENHYPEN made their much-anticipated comeback with a full studio album titled ROMANCE : UNTOLD on July 12, 2024. Along with the record, the music video for the title track XO (Only if you say yes) has also been released and managed to swoon the fans with its beautiful aesthetics. Furthermore, fans are also amazed to see a different side of the members that they have never seen before.

Check out top 10 fan reactions for ENHYPEN's XO music video

On July 12, 2024, ENHYPEN released the music video for the title track XO (Only if you say yes) from the latest full studio album titled ROMANCE : UNTOLD. Fans are amazed at the video’s visuals and are leaving praise on social media platforms. From Heeseung’s biker look to Sunoo's center choreography, ENGENEs loved every aspect of the music video. This cinematic masterpiece has definitely added dimensions to EHYPEN’s musical journey, further securing its position as the ‘future of K-pop.’

The record consists of a total of 10 songs namely, Moonstruck, XO (Only If You Say Yes), Your Eyes Only, Hundred Broken Hearts, Brought The Heat Back, Paranormal, Royalty, Highway 1009, XO (Only if you say yes) English version, and Highway 1009 Narration version (available on CD only). However, the English version of the title track features the American pop singer and songwriter JVKE who contributed to the production.

More about ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN, The South Korean K-pop group consists of seven members: Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Niki. Managed by BELIFT LAB, the group was formed by a survival reality show called I-LAND, where 23 male contestants were competing for a spot in the boy group to be formed at the end of the show. However, only the seven members remained till the end and managed to debut in the group.

With the extended play Border: Day One, they made their debut in 2020. Moreover, they released their first Korean album, Dimension: Dilemma, along with the music video for the title track. Tamed-Dashed. The group has gained immense popularity since its debut and continues to do so with each new release.

