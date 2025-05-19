Elevator MV: EXO’s Baekhyun drops pop-art-inspired R&B track about chance encounter; WATCH

EXO’s Baekhyun just dropped his new track, Elevator, with his fifth solo mini album, Essence of Reverie, on May 19 at 6 PM (KST), and honestly, it’s kind of wild. The song uses an elevator as a low-key metaphor for love, like the ups and downs of your heart when you’re into someone. At first, it might sound like it’s stuck on repeat, but if you vibe with it, you get this perfect mashup of cartoonish fun and real feels. Who knew an elevator could be so romantic?

The music video for Elevator, released through INB100’s official channels, begins with EXO's Baekhyun noticing someone in an elevator who catches his eye. It then shifts to scenes of him during a photo and video shoot, looking at his artistic process. The video uses vivid pop-art-inspired graphics and quick cuts that give it a stylized, immersive feel, almost like a visual novel. The three-minute track perfectly captures the feeling of love at first sight.

Throughout the music video, Baekhyun is shown working as an artist, but his mind keeps drifting back to that sudden encounter. By the end of the track, he wakes up—was it a dream or reality? Watch the R&B music video to find out exactly what he was dreaming about.

Baekhyun chose Elevator as the lead track to highlight his boyish charm—the feeling when your heart skips a beat at a fleeting moment, like catching a glimpse of someone sharing the same elevator. No doubt, “Elevator” truly elevates the idea of love.

Essence of Reverie marks Baekhyun’s return since his 2023 mini album Hello, World, which showcased a new artistic direction. This time, he turns inward, exploring the boundary between reality and idealism. Using the album to reflect on his journey and redefine his identity as a musician.

EXO's Baekhyun is set to begin his first solo world tour, Reverie, starting June 7 and 8 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, further signaling a new chapter in his solo career.