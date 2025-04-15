Did Baekhyun LIE about not being informed of EXO’s 13th anniversary live? Netizens slam singer's 'manipulation'

EXO’s Baekhyun has recently found himself at the center of a heated controversy after fans accused him of dishonesty regarding his absence from EXO’s 13th debut anniversary live broadcast on April 8. The live broadcast, which was a special event celebrating the group’s milestone, featured only four members, Suho, Chanyeol, D.O., and Kai, leaving fans to question why Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen were notably absent.

The controversy began when Baekhyun posted a message on the popular fan communication platform, Bubble. In the post, he expressed his regret for not being able to attend the broadcast, saying, "I’m good at challenges too… I want to do a live as well… Wish I had known in advance… Such a shame." His message led many fans to believe that he had been genuinely disappointed not to be part of the special occasion. However, this statement soon triggered backlash as fans discovered that Baekhyun had been in Madrid since April 5, well before the anniversary event.

The netizen revealed that Baekhyun and his team had been in Madrid for several days before returning to Korea on April 8, the same day as EXO's anniversary broadcast. They also noted Xiumin had rehearsals and Chen had landed from a long flight on that very day, suggesting none of them prioritized the anniversary. This information prompted some fans to accuse the trio of not truly caring about the group.

The accusations quickly snowballed, with many fans expressing frustration over Baekhyun’s comments. Some felt that his statement on Bubble was disingenuous, given that he had not made any effort to attend the live broadcast despite his earlier expressions of wanting to be involved. They pointed out that Baekhyun had seemingly implied that his absence was due to a lack of prior notice, while the real issue was that he had been in Madrid and had not prioritized attending the anniversary event.

However, not all fans agreed with this sentiment. A number of supporters defended Baekhyun, claiming that the crux of the issue was not where he was at the time but rather the lack of communication from the EXO team. These fans believed Baekhyun was genuinely interested in being part of the anniversary celebrations but simply was not informed about the event in advance. They argued that it was unfair to accuse him of negligence without understanding the full context.

Despite the divided opinions, the controversy has left many fans questioning the communication practices between the group and their management. Fans who had planned to celebrate EXO’s special day together with the members felt let down by what they perceived as a lack of transparency surrounding the anniversary event.

