'Everyone liked it': BTS J-Hope says he played Sweet Dreams for members first during military leave

BTS’ J-Hope is making waves yet again, proving that his artistry knows no bounds. On March 7, 2025, he dropped his latest track, Sweet Dreams, featuring Miguel, and it has already captured the hearts of fans worldwide. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, J-Hope shared how he made sure his bandmates got an exclusive first listen to Sweet Dreams.

Even though most of BTS members – RM, V, Jimin, Suga and Jungkook- are currently serving in the military.

J-Hope says he found a way to play the song for each member during their leaves. He even had the opportunity to share it in person with Jin, who has already completed his service. The feedback? Overwhelmingly positive.

Seeing his fellow members enjoy the song gave J-Hope a sense of fulfillment and pride.

When discussing the music video concept, J-Hope explained that he wanted to visually capture the essence of love. The video of Sweet Dreams, features a house floating in the sky, symbolizing how love can lift you and transform your reality.

As the emotions in the song build, the house expands, reflecting the growing intensity of love. Since love is a universal theme, J-Hope wanted the video to feel relatable and deeply emotional.

The release of Sweet Dreams has already proven to be a massive success. Shortly after its drop, the track skyrocketed to the top of the iTunes charts, securing the No. 1 spot in multiple countries.

Adding to the excitement, J-Hope is set to make his solo debut on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. His performance is highly anticipated, and fans can’t wait to see him bring his signature energy and charisma to the stage.

J-Hope already performed in Seoul on February 28, March 1 and 2, 2025, as part of his HOPE ON THE STAGE 2025 world tour. Now, he's gearing up for the North American and Asian legs of the tour.

His next stops include Brooklyn (March 13-14), Chicago (March 17-18), Mexico City (March 22-23), and more. After finishing in the U.S. and Mexico, he'll take the stage in Manila (April 12-13), Saitama, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macau, Taipei, and Osaka (June 1).