BTS’ J-Hope’s Sweet Dreams ft Miguel soars to No. 1 on iTunes worldwide, leaving fans elated

BTS’ J-Hope dropped his latest single, Sweet Dreams, featuring Miguel, and it’s already setting records worldwide. Released on March 7, 2025, at 2 PM KST, the track wasted no time climbing the charts, hitting number 1 on iTunes in over 79 countries, including the U.S., the UK, Japan, France, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Another day, another J-Hope global takeover.

Speaking about Sweet Dreams, J-Hope's track is a smooth R&B-infused masterpiece that blends Miguel’s soothing vocals with J-Hope’s signature flow. With all-English lyrics and a dreamy, laid-back vibe, it’s the kind of song that sticks with the audience long after the first listen—perfect for all-time playlists and main character moments.

But J-Hope didn’t just drop the song and dip—he gave ARMY the ultimate fan service. To celebrate, he held a 12-hour-long Weverse livestream, running from 11:10 p.m. KST on March 6 to 11:30 AM KST the next day.

ARMYs got everything from behind-the-scenes stories to real-time reactions plus a few unexpected moments—like him casually napping while millions watched. The stream pulled in a record-breaking 26.9 million viewers, making history on Weverse.

With Sweet Dreams taking over the charts and his tour in full swing, J-Hope is proving once again that he’s a force to be reckoned with. Stream the song, catch a concert if you can, and stay tuned—this is just the beginning of an epic era.

J-Hope expressed his excitement about the track, "I usually get very nervous right before releasing a new song, but it's much better waiting with ARMY like this."

On March 7, J-Hope held an offline fan meet event called Sweet Dreamland at Gabit Island in Seocho Gu, Seoul.

In addition to all this, J-Hope is currently on his first solo global tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. The tour began on February 28, 2025, in Seoul and continues across North America with stops in Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, Oakland, and Los Angeles.

He will then head to Asia for multiple performances before concluding with a two-night finale in Osaka, Japan, on May 31 and June 1, 2025.

J-Hope's star power is unrivaled, regardless of whether he is smashing records, leading charts, or just talking with millions of followers at three in the morning. Well, J-Hope is surely on the way to breaking more records. till then, stay tuned.