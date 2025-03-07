BTS' J-Hope 12-hour live highlights: Star wonders if butter chicken's breakfast menu, sleeps and showers as fans watch

On March 6, 2025, BTS's J-Hope hosted an extraordinary 12-hour livestream that captivated an impressive 26.9 million viewers. During this marathon session, he delivered unforgettable moments that had fans both laughing and in awe. From sleeping, taking a shower, and asking if butter chicken is a breakfast dish, to even rewatching Jimin's iconic Lachimilala, here's what J-Hope did during this livestream.

One of the highlights occurred when a fan casually mentioned butter chicken, the iconic Indian dish. J-Hope, ever the curious individual, asked, “Is that a breakfast dish?” His innocent confusion sparked laughter among viewers, and fans quickly responded with playful comments, such as “Ask JK! He definitely knows.”

But J-Hope's livestream wasn't just about the light-hearted moments. In typical fashion, he turned the situation into something even more memorable. He broke into a spontaneous performance of Smooth Like Butter, seamlessly blending humor and his musical talent.

Advertisement

In addition to the fun, J-Hope shared a more personal side. During the 12-hour broadcast, he took the time to show his fans some of the fun artwork in his office. Even more entertaining, he danced to the hook of his now released track Sweet Dreams while wearing his pajamas.

One particularly amusing moment occurred when J-Hope reminisced about a memorable incident from Run BTS Episode 41. He recalled Jimin’s infamous mispronunciation of carbonara and, without missing a beat, played the episode for his viewers, instantly sparking nostalgia and laughter. The lightheartedness of that moment added even more warmth to the livestream.

Advertisement

But that wasn’t all. J-Hope kept things casual and fun throughout the broadcast. At one point, he took a shower while the livestream was still running, casually peeking into the frame to check on his fans. It was both unexpected and hilarious. As the livestream continued, he even managed to fall asleep, only to wake up hours later, still live, as if nothing had happened.

After a good rest, he got ready for the fan meet for his upcoming Sweet Dreams track, all while still streaming. It was a perfect mix of spontaneity and charm that kept fans entertained from start to finish.

Throughout the broadcast, J-Hope didn’t just entertain but also offered insight into his work and personal life, making the livestream a truly engaging experience. Fans were not only treated to a glimpse of his creative process but also connected with him on a deeper level as he shared anecdotes, including some of his favorite memories from BTS’ past.

Advertisement

The anticipation for Sweet Dreams was through the roof, and with its release on March 7, 2025, J-Hope's incredible livestream made it even more unforgettable. His ability to blend humor and music, as well as his genuine connection with fans, shone brightly throughout, making the livestream a truly memorable experience for everyone who tuned in.