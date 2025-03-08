BTS’ J-Hope opens up about marriage plans during conversation with sister Jiwoo, reveals what kind of uncle he'll be

The personal lives of K-pop idols, especially their romantic relationships and marriage plans, are always a subject of great curiosity among fans and the media. Recently, BTS member J-Hope shared his thoughts on marriage and expressed his excitement about becoming an uncle in the future. This revelation came as he made his first joint appearance with his sister, Jung Jiwoo, on the March 7 episode of MBC's popular variety show I Live Alone.

In the episode, Jiwoo complained about J-Hope not calling their parents often. To that, the BTS member responded that it was not easy for him to call often, maybe because he was a son. He might have indicated the popular saying that females are more affectionate and expressive than males. Then, bringing forth the topic of marriage, he said, "Maybe I'll call more often after I get married." Hearing that, his sibling inquired if the K-pop idol wanted to get married and his reply to that was a bit unexpected.

One of the cast members, comedian Park Na Rae, asked the curious question of whether J-Hope really felt that way and what was the reason behind such thoughts. Responding to her inquiries, he revealed that his prioritization of work was the main reason. He shared, "It's because I love my work so much. My motivation and driving force come from the results I achieve through doing my work." For J-Hope, his career as a dancer-rapper will always be his first love.

During the show, J-Hope's older sister Jiwoo also opened up about her future plans. She expressed her desire to become a parent, sparking J-Hope's excitement about becoming an uncle. He enthusiastically built scenarios, saying, "If it was a nephew, I anticipate having "so much fun with him,'" and if it's a niece, he thinks he will "spoil her and buy her a lot of gifts." Fans adored J-Hope's warm revelation, showcasing his loving and caring side.

On the work front, the K-pop idol released a new romantic single, featuring Miguel, titled Sweet Dreams on March 7. He performed the song the first time at the first stop of HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour on February 28.