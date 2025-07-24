Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Tom Cruise's Spy Thriller

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, the eighth and final chapter in the iconic spy-action franchise, will be available to buy and rent on digital platforms starting August 19, Paramount Pictures confirmed on Tuesday, July 22. The film, which premiered in Indian theatres on May 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, will now be available to stream on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

“Around the world, you showed up. Now bring home #MissionImpossible - The Final Reckoning on Digital August 19 and see it in theatres today,” the film’s official X (formerly Twitter) page shared with fans.

Tom Cruise returns for one final mission

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, this film marks Tom Cruise’s fourth consecutive Mission: Impossible film since 2015’s Rogue Nation. He once again plays Ethan Hunt, the fearless IMF agent, as he sets out to save the world from a rogue artificial intelligence named The Entity.

The story picks up just months after the events of the previous instalment. Hunt is on a mission to track down the AI’s source code, which is hidden aboard a Russian submarine sunk in the Bering Sea. “Our lives are the sum of our choices,” the official synopsis reads.

Who stars in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning?

The film brings back familiar faces from the franchise:

Ving Rhames as Luther

Simon Pegg as Benji

Hayley Atwell as Grace

Vanessa Kirby as Alanna

Esai Morales as Gabriel

Pom Klementieff as Paris

Angela Bassett, Henry Czerny, Nick Offerman, Greg Tarzan Davis, Rolf Saxon, Hannah Waddingham, and Shea Whigham also appear in significant roles.

Here’s what you’ll get with the digital release

Fans who buy the digital version will also enjoy exclusive bonus content. According to Paramount Pictures, extras include behind-the-scenes interviews, commentary from McQuarrie, deleted scenes, and a deep dive into the technical challenges behind Cruise’s practical stunts, particularly the airplane and ocean sequences.

The film will also be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 14, providing fans with additional ways to experience the franchise’s final chapter.

For viewers looking to catch up, all seven previous Mission: Impossible films as well as the original TV series are currently streaming on Paramount+.

