Lokesh Kanagaraj explains why Rajinikanth ‘can’t do Vikram’ and Kamal Haasan ‘shouldn’t do Coolie’

Coolie is one of the most anticipated big-banner releases ahead. Starring Rajinikanth in the lead, it is one of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s most ambitious directorial ventures. In a recent interview, the filmmaker clarified whether this project was a part of his cinematic ventures and whether Kamal Haasan could pull off this film.

Is Coolie part of the LCU universe?

Speaking with Bharadwaj Rangan recently, Lokesh Kanagaraj clarified that, unlike Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, Coolie was a standalone film and had no connection whatsoever with his cinematic universe.

He explained, “This is another standalone film which has nothing to do with my universe.”

Did Lokesh Kanagaraj want Kamal Haasan to be a part of Coolie?

Moving on in the interview, Lokesh Kanagaraj clarified that, nowhere during the making of Coolie, did he want Kamal Haasan to be part of the project.

The filmmaker expressed that if he were to wish that Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan come together for a collaboration, he would be ready to beg on his knees for them.

However, in this case, Lokesh pointed out that Coolie cannot be done by Kamal Haasan, while Vikram cannot be done by Rajinikanth.

In his words, “What’s clear to me is why Rajni sir shouldn’t do Vikram and Kamal sir shouldn't do Coolie. Because it was written for both of them. It wasn’t like they were the only ones who didn’t want anyone else doing anything apart from these two. So that wouldn’t be fair.”

When Lokesh revealed Rajinikanth was ready to do Coolie after only listening to half script

In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lokesh Kanagaraj recalled how Rajinikanth was ready to take on Coolie after only listening to half of the script from the director.

He mentioned, “I didn’t expect him to say yes. I narrated only the first half and paused at the interval block to ask if he’d be interested. He immediately said yes. I hadn’t even written the second half yet. When I returned a couple of months later with the complete script, he loved it."

