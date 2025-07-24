BLACKPINK’s Lisa makes Netflix debut on Hitmakers only to REJECT unfinished songs, here's what happened next

Netflix’s latest reality music series Hitmakers is officially out and it's already turning heads. Released globally on July 24, 2025, the six-part show brings together 12 successful songwriters and producers from around the world. They are all tasked with creating hit tracks for a lineup of iconic artists: John Legend, genre-bending country star Shaboozey, and global K-pop sensation Lisa of BLACKPINK.

The series offers a rare behind-the-scenes look into songwriting camps, where each group collaborates under pressure to produce the next big hit. But fans tuning in especially for Lisa were in for a surprise. The BLACKPINK star doesn’t make her official appearance until the final episode.

Lisa’s song challenge in Hitmakers

Though her name was teased throughout the season, Lisa officially entered the Hitmakers spotlight in Episode 6. One day before the finale’s release, on July 23, Netflix dropped a teaser clip of the singer. She was seen addressing the contestants via video message.

In the clip, Lisa thanks the songwriters for their efforts and lays down her challenge. “The type of song I’m looking for... I want something catchy and upbeat. Not too slow, because I’m a performer, so I have to dance,” she says. “And it would be nice if there’s a rap verse as well. I love hip-hop. I’m so excited to see what you guys come up with.”

Her brief but enthusiastic appearance quickly went viral online, with fans eager to hear what the talented participants would deliver.

Lisa picks Eleven as favorite track in Hitmakers

Over the course of Episode 6, viewers watch the creative process unfold as teams compete to craft the perfect Lisa-style track. In the end, three original songs are presented: Eleven, Back in Business, and HOT.

The songs were presented to Lisa in their unfinished form. She turned down Back in Business and HOT, but saw promise in the third track. Ultimately, Lisa picked Eleven as her top choice. She notes that she particularly loves the energy and vibe but suggests that the chorus could use some tweaking. According to the show, Lisa is seriously considering recording Eleven, once the hook is polished to be even catchier.

Whether you're a fan of BLACKPINK, curious about how hit songs are made, or just love competition reality shows, Hitmakers has something for everyone. The show offers a unique blend of music industry insight and star power.

Lisa’s presence, although limited to the finale, leaves a lasting impression. It also raises the anticipation for a possible official release of Eleven. Meanwhile, all six episodes of Hitmakers are now available to stream on Netflix.

