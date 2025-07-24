Rashmika Mandanna spills tea on viral selfie with Ranbir Kapoor: 'I do not take pictures but...'

Rashmika Mandanna is among India's most admired actresses. She is often referred to as the national crush of India. Recently, she opened up about her friendship with Ranbir Kapoor, in an interview with Mashable India. The two actors worked together in the 2023 blockbuster Animal, a project that sparked both praise and controversy.

Advertisement

Despite mixed reactions to the movie’s intense themes, their onscreen chemistry won many hearts. Offscreen, their bond is just as special. Rashmika shared a sweet story about a memory from the sets of Animal that she will always keep close to herself.

Rashmika Spills Beans On Her Pack-Up Selfie With Ranbir Kapoor, On The Sets Of Animal

On the last day of filming Animal, Rashmika decided to capture a moment with Ranbir. She usually avoids taking photos during shoots but felt this was different. “The last day of Animal shoot. I went to RK (Ranbir Kapoor) and told him, ‘We definitely have to have a picture together’. We shoot films. Generally, I do not take pictures. But for memories, it is important. RK has always been super kind, super supportive. He is definitely an amazing friend to have,” Rashmika said.

Rashmika Recalls Ranbir's Thoughtful Gesture On Animal's Sets, That Won Her Heart

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna also shared another thoughtful gesture from Ranbir. One day, she wasn’t happy with her breakfast on set. When Ranbir heard about it, he quickly arranged a new meal for her. This small act showed his caring nature and made Rashmika appreciate him even more.

Rashmika Mandanna And Ranbir Kapoor Are Expected To Re-Unite For Animal Park

The success of Animal has paved the way for a sequel, Animal Park, which is set to start filming after Spirit with Prabhas is wrapped. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has teased that this new film will be different from the first. He described it as "bigger, darker, and meaner,” hinting at a more intense story. Fans are obviously excited to see Rashmika and Ranbir reunite onscreen.

Rashmika Mandanna And Ranbir Kapoor's Upcoming Movies

While waiting for Animal Park, both actors are busy with other projects. Rashmika is gearing up for the release of her film The Girlfriend. She’s also starring in Thama, a vampire film co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Meanwhile, Ranbir is gearing up for his biggies, namely Love & War, Ramayana I and Ramayana II. These projects show how both stars will continue to rule till they reunite on Animal Park.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor gears up for 6 feature films from 2026 to 2029; From Ramayana to Animal Park, & Dhoom 4