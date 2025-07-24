Don 3: Kriti Sanon to step in Priyanka Chopra’s shoes to recreate song Aaj Ki Raat with Ranveer Singh?

Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 has grabbed a lot of eyeballs even before its release. The film, which stars Ranveer Singh in the titular role, made it to the headlines after the leading lady, Kiara Advani, stepped down due to her pregnancy. Later, it was reported that Kriti Sanon replaced her. And now, the latest buzz is that the third part will have a song similar to Aaj Ki Raat featuring the Mimi star.

A song similar to Aaj Ki Raat in Don 3?

As per reports in India Today, sources close to the film have revealed that Don 3 will feature a high-energy track just like Aaj Ki Raat from Don 2. The popular song from the previous part featured Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Isha Koppikar. The new track is said to be stylized similarly, combining glamor and narrative tension.

The reports say that Kriti Sanon will be a part of the song along with another actress who is yet to be locked. The team is currently on the hunt for the second lady to add the glam factor to the song. Neither Farhan Akhtar nor anyone from the Excel Entertainment team has commented about it.

Vikrant Massey exits Don 3

Recently, Don 3 was under the radar after the antagonist of the film, Vikrant Massey, decided to step out of the much-anticipated project. According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, it is said that the Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan star found that his role in the film lacked depth, leading to him walking out. He was expected to bring a new level of intensity to the project, but it looks like the makers are in a fix now.

Then, it was reported that Karanveer Mehra is being considered to replace Massey. But we found out that he was not even being considered for the role. The casting for the role of antagonist is currently underway. The makers are looking for a young actor who can not only explore the negative shades of the character but also look stylish in action-packed sequences. Several names from across the film industry are being considered. However, no one is locked yet.

