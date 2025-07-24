2025 Buil Film Awards Nominations: Hyun Bin’s Harbin bags 8 nods, Kim Go Eun up for Best Actress with Love in the Big City

The prestigious 2025 Buil Film Awards has officially released its final list of nominees. Spy-thriller Harbin has emerged as a frontrunner with nominations in multiple major categories. They include Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. The ceremony is set to be held on September 18, 2025, at the Signiel Hotel in Busan. It’ll bring together some of the most prominent names in Korean cinema.

Complete nomination highlights

Best Picture

What Does Nature Say to You?

The Seagulls of the Morning Sea

House of the Seasons

Uprising

Harbin

Best Director

Ian Hee – Love in the Big City

Jeong Yun-cheol – Sea Tiger

Kim Hyung-joo – The Match

Hwang Byung-guk – Yadang: The Snitch

Woo Min Ho – Harbin

Best Actor

Lee Byung Hun – The Match

Yoon Joo Sang – The Seagulls of the Morning Sea

Hyun Bin – Harbin

Ahn Jae Hong – High Five

Jo Jung Suk – Land of Happiness

Best Actress

Kim Go Eun – Love in the Big City

Shim Eun Kyung – The Killers

Oh Min Ae – Concerning My Daughter

Han Ye Ri – Spring Night

Lee Hye Young – Breakthrough

Best Supporting Actor

Jung Hae In – Veteran 2

Oh Man Seok – House of the Seasons

Park Jeong Min – Uprising

Jo Woo Jin – Harbin

Yoo Jae Myung – Land of Happiness

Best Supporting Actress

Jeon Yeo Bin – Dark Nuns

Ha Yoon Kyung – Concerning My Daughter

Claudia Kim – A Normal Family

Yang Hee Kyung – The Seagulls of the Morning Sea

Chae Won Bin – Yadang: The Snitch

Best New Director

Lee Mirang – Concerning My Daughter

Kim Tae Yang – Widow

Lee Jong Soo – Parents Are Fools

Jang Byeong Gi – Yeoreum-i Jinagamyeon

Oh Jeong Min – House of the Seasons

Best New Actor

Moon Woo Jin – Dark Nuns

Noh Sang Hyun – Love in the Big City

Choi Hyun Jin – Yeoreum-i Jinagamyeon

Kang Seung Ho – House of the Seasons

Jang Seong Beom – Following

Best New Actress

Lee Myeong Ha – Widow

Hong Ye Ji – A Normal Family

Lee Hyeri – Victory

Jo Aram – Victory

Roh Yoon Seo – Statement

Best Screenplay

Park Lee Woong – The Seagulls of the Morning Sea

Oh Jeong Min – House of the Seasons

Shin Chul, Park Chan Wook – Uprising

Park Hong Jun – Work to Do

Heo Jun Seok – Land of Happiness

Best Cinematography / On the Shoot

Kim Jin Hyung – Widow

Lee Jin Geun – House of the Seasons

Joo Sung Rim – Uprising

Lee Jae Woo – Breakthrough

Hong Kyung Pyo – Harbin

Music Award

Primary – Love in the Big City

Cho Young Wook – Uprising

Jo Young Wook – Harbin

Kim Jun Seok – High Five

Kwon Hyun Jung – Because I Hate Korea

Art / Technology Awards

Special Effects: Hong Jang Pyo – The Firefighters

Production Design: Eunyoung Jeong – The Match

Costume Design: Ancestors – Uprising Kwak Jeong Ae – Harbin

Lighting: Park Jeong Woo – Harbin

