2025 Buil Film Awards Nominations: Hyun Bin’s Harbin bags 8 nods, Kim Go Eun up for Best Actress with Love in the Big City
Hyun Bin’s spy-action film Harbin bags top nominations at the 2025 Buil Film Awards. The event will be held in Busan on September 18, 2025. Read here to know more!
The prestigious 2025 Buil Film Awards has officially released its final list of nominees. Spy-thriller Harbin has emerged as a frontrunner with nominations in multiple major categories. They include Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. The ceremony is set to be held on September 18, 2025, at the Signiel Hotel in Busan. It’ll bring together some of the most prominent names in Korean cinema.
Complete nomination highlights
Best Picture
- What Does Nature Say to You?
- The Seagulls of the Morning Sea
- House of the Seasons
- Uprising
- Harbin
Best Director
- Ian Hee – Love in the Big City
- Jeong Yun-cheol – Sea Tiger
- Kim Hyung-joo – The Match
- Hwang Byung-guk – Yadang: The Snitch
- Woo Min Ho – Harbin
Best Actor
- Lee Byung Hun – The Match
- Yoon Joo Sang – The Seagulls of the Morning Sea
- Hyun Bin – Harbin
- Ahn Jae Hong – High Five
- Jo Jung Suk – Land of Happiness
Best Actress
- Kim Go Eun – Love in the Big City
- Shim Eun Kyung – The Killers
- Oh Min Ae – Concerning My Daughter
- Han Ye Ri – Spring Night
- Lee Hye Young – Breakthrough
Best Supporting Actor
- Jung Hae In – Veteran 2
- Oh Man Seok – House of the Seasons
- Park Jeong Min – Uprising
- Jo Woo Jin – Harbin
- Yoo Jae Myung – Land of Happiness
Best Supporting Actress
- Jeon Yeo Bin – Dark Nuns
- Ha Yoon Kyung – Concerning My Daughter
- Claudia Kim – A Normal Family
- Yang Hee Kyung – The Seagulls of the Morning Sea
- Chae Won Bin – Yadang: The Snitch
Best New Director
- Lee Mirang – Concerning My Daughter
- Kim Tae Yang – Widow
- Lee Jong Soo – Parents Are Fools
- Jang Byeong Gi – Yeoreum-i Jinagamyeon
- Oh Jeong Min – House of the Seasons
Best New Actor
- Moon Woo Jin – Dark Nuns
- Noh Sang Hyun – Love in the Big City
- Choi Hyun Jin – Yeoreum-i Jinagamyeon
- Kang Seung Ho – House of the Seasons
- Jang Seong Beom – Following
Best New Actress
- Lee Myeong Ha – Widow
- Hong Ye Ji – A Normal Family
- Lee Hyeri – Victory
- Jo Aram – Victory
- Roh Yoon Seo – Statement
Best Screenplay
- Park Lee Woong – The Seagulls of the Morning Sea
- Oh Jeong Min – House of the Seasons
- Shin Chul, Park Chan Wook – Uprising
- Park Hong Jun – Work to Do
- Heo Jun Seok – Land of Happiness
Best Cinematography / On the Shoot
- Kim Jin Hyung – Widow
- Lee Jin Geun – House of the Seasons
- Joo Sung Rim – Uprising
- Lee Jae Woo – Breakthrough
- Hong Kyung Pyo – Harbin
Music Award
- Primary – Love in the Big City
- Cho Young Wook – Uprising
- Jo Young Wook – Harbin
- Kim Jun Seok – High Five
- Kwon Hyun Jung – Because I Hate Korea
Art / Technology Awards
- Special Effects: Hong Jang Pyo – The Firefighters
- Production Design: Eunyoung Jeong – The Match
- Costume Design:
- Ancestors – Uprising
- Kwak Jeong Ae – Harbin
- Lighting: Park Jeong Woo – Harbin
