Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Pete Davidson Ellen DeGeneres Andrea Preti Engagement Box Office: 8 Films collect Rs 1100 crore Ozzy Osbourne Taylor Swift Documentary Venice Film Festival 2025 Saiyaara benefits by discounted Tuesday in India Christina Haack

2025 Buil Film Awards Nominations: Hyun Bin’s Harbin bags 8 nods, Kim Go Eun up for Best Actress with Love in the Big City

Hyun Bin’s spy-action film Harbin bags top nominations at the 2025 Buil Film Awards. The event will be held in Busan on September 18, 2025. Read here to know more!

By Iqra Siddiqui
Published on Jul 24, 2025  |  02:25 PM IST |  16K
Harbin, Kim Go Eun: Courtesy of CJ ENM, tvN
Harbin, Kim Go Eun: Courtesy of CJ ENM, tvN

The prestigious 2025 Buil Film Awards has officially released its final list of nominees. Spy-thriller Harbin has emerged as a frontrunner with nominations in multiple major categories. They include Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. The ceremony is set to be held on September 18, 2025, at the Signiel Hotel in Busan. It’ll bring together some of the most prominent names in Korean cinema.

Advertisement

Complete nomination highlights

Best Picture

  • What Does Nature Say to You?
  • The Seagulls of the Morning Sea
  • House of the Seasons
  • Uprising
  • Harbin


Best Director

  • Ian Hee – Love in the Big City
  • Jeong Yun-cheol – Sea Tiger
  • Kim Hyung-joo – The Match
  • Hwang Byung-guk – Yadang: The Snitch
  • Woo Min Ho – Harbin

Best Actor

  • Lee Byung Hun – The Match
  • Yoon Joo Sang – The Seagulls of the Morning Sea
  • Hyun Bin – Harbin
  • Ahn Jae Hong – High Five
  • Jo Jung Suk – Land of Happiness

Best Actress

  • Kim Go Eun – Love in the Big City
  • Shim Eun Kyung – The Killers
  • Oh Min Ae – Concerning My Daughter
  • Han Ye Ri – Spring Night
  • Lee Hye Young – Breakthrough


Best Supporting Actor

  • Jung Hae In – Veteran 2
  • Oh Man Seok – House of the Seasons
  • Park Jeong Min – Uprising
  • Jo Woo Jin – Harbin
  • Yoo Jae Myung – Land of Happiness

Best Supporting Actress

  • Jeon Yeo Bin – Dark Nuns
  • Ha Yoon Kyung – Concerning My Daughter
  • Claudia Kim – A Normal Family
  • Yang Hee Kyung – The Seagulls of the Morning Sea
  • Chae Won Bin – Yadang: The Snitch
Advertisement


Best New Director

  • Lee Mirang – Concerning My Daughter
  • Kim Tae Yang – Widow
  • Lee Jong Soo – Parents Are Fools
  • Jang Byeong Gi – Yeoreum-i Jinagamyeon
  • Oh Jeong Min – House of the Seasons

Best New Actor

  • Moon Woo Jin – Dark Nuns
  • Noh Sang Hyun – Love in the Big City
  • Choi Hyun Jin – Yeoreum-i Jinagamyeon
  • Kang Seung Ho – House of the Seasons
  • Jang Seong Beom – Following

 Best New Actress

  • Lee Myeong Ha – Widow
  • Hong Ye Ji – A Normal Family
  • Lee Hyeri – Victory
  • Jo Aram – Victory
  • Roh Yoon Seo – Statement


Best Screenplay

  • Park Lee Woong – The Seagulls of the Morning Sea
  • Oh Jeong Min – House of the Seasons
  • Shin Chul, Park Chan Wook – Uprising
  • Park Hong Jun – Work to Do
  • Heo Jun Seok – Land of Happiness

Best Cinematography / On the Shoot

  • Kim Jin Hyung – Widow
  • Lee Jin Geun – House of the Seasons
  • Joo Sung Rim – Uprising
  • Lee Jae Woo – Breakthrough
  • Hong Kyung Pyo – Harbin

Music Award

Advertisement
  • Primary – Love in the Big City
  • Cho Young Wook – Uprising
  • Jo Young Wook – Harbin
  • Kim Jun Seok – High Five
  • Kwon Hyun Jung – Because I Hate Korea

Art / Technology Awards

  • Special Effects: Hong Jang Pyo – The Firefighters
  • Production Design: Eunyoung Jeong – The Match
  • Costume Design:
    • Ancestors – Uprising
    • Kwak Jeong Ae – Harbin
  • Lighting: Park Jeong Woo – Harbin

ALSO READ: Hyun Bin reveals how doing action scenes without stunt double caused major back injury during Harbin filming

Credits: Buil Film Awards 2025, CJ ENM, tvN
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles