BLACKPINK's star producer Teddy Park looking to launch rare co-ed K-pop group, here's everything we know so far

Renowned K-pop producer Teddy Park is preparing to launch a new idol group, but this time, with a twist. According to a June 6 report from SPOTV News, THE BLACK LABEL is in the advanced stages of developing a co-ed idol group. It is a rarity in today’s highly segmented K-pop scene.

Advertisement

Teddy, the mastermind behind numerous successful acts, is known for his ability to shape iconic music and visuals. Teddy has produced for legendary artists like BIGBANG’s Taeyang and BLACKPINK’s Rosé. He has also developed soloists such as Jeon Somi and newer groups like MEOVV and IZNA.

Moreover, Teddy had played a key role in shaping BLACKPINK’s sound, having written and produced many of their biggest hits. His influence is evident across much of their discography. He consistently delivers chart-topping hits and memorable debuts. Now, he’s turning his creative lens toward a format that has remained largely unexplored in the K-pop mainstream: a group made up of both male and female members.

Co-ed groups: A bold move

While K-pop continues to evolve globally, co-ed groups remain a rare breed. Most agencies continue to separate boy and girl groups due to differences in marketing strategies, fan dynamics, and traditional audience expectations. Only a handful of co-ed acts, like KARD, have managed to gain traction and maintain visibility in recent years.

Advertisement

With THE BLACK LABEL’s reputation and Teddy’s proven ability to break boundaries, the upcoming group is already drawing attention. Industry watchers see this as more than just a debut; it’s a statement that could redefine group dynamics in K-pop.

Details still under wraps

So far, THE BLACK LABEL has kept most details confidential, including the group’s name, concept, and member lineup. However, sources close to the label suggest the project is well into its planning phase and could be unveiled sooner than expected.

Fans and observers alike are eager to see how Teddy will approach the concept. Many speculate the group may offer a fresh blend of genre-crossing music, visually striking aesthetics, and innovative choreography that takes advantage of a co-ed setup.

A potential game-changer for the Industry

As the anticipation grows, this upcoming debut may signal a shift in how agencies view the viability of co-ed idols. If successful, it could pave the way for more diverse group formations and storytelling in K-pop.

Advertisement

With a track record filled with hits and a reputation for redefining pop culture trends, Teddy’s newest venture is already being labeled a potential turning point. Whether the group lives up to expectations remains to be seen, but one thing’s clear: all eyes are on THE BLACK LABEL.

Are you excited for Teddy’s upcoming co-ed K-pop group? Producer Teddy, known for shaping the sounds of BLACKPINK’s Rosé, BIGBANG’s Taeyang, and Jeon Somi, is reportedly preparing to debut a mixed-gender idol group. With co-ed groups being a rarity in K-pop, this bold move has fans buzzing! What’s your take? Yes! Can’t wait to see something fresh and different. Curious, but waiting for more details. Not really interested in co-ed groups. Only here for the music! Group format doesn’t matter.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Rosé reveals THE BLACK LABEL founder Teddy Park convinced her to release APT featuring Bruno Mars