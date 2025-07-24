Ahaan Panday’s Shocking Confession: 'When I was 16, Alanna called me into her bathroom and she made me try...'

Ahaan Panday has been enjoying the stardom he gained since the release of his debut film under Mohit Suri’s direction. Apart from the Saiyaara wave, the young actor has been grabbing headlines for his personal life, childhood memories, growing-up years, and more.

Do you know that Ahaan tried smoking for the first time at the age of 16 with this person? Don’t miss his shocking confession.

Advertisement

When Ahaan Panday shared his first smoking experience

During a conversation with his sister, Alanna Panday, on her YouTube vlog in 2023, Ahaan Panday shared that he tried smoking for the first time with her. He was 16 years old at the time.

“...Alanna called me into her bathroom and she made me try my first cigarette,” he said in the vlog.

Ahaan Panday lived in a room corridor for 7 years

In the vlog, Ahaan Panday was asked about the most pampered family member in their household. The Saiyaara star tweaked his answer a bit and called himself the “least pampered” in the Panday family.

Recalling his teenage days, Ahaan Panday revealed that he used to live in a corridor for seven years. Regarding the passageway, the 27-year-old detailed that it was a room with a corridor connecting his dad's and grandmother’s rooms to the exit area.

Ahaan said that his family members would see him in a “towel” while adding that he was just 14 back then. Alanna Panday added to the fun confession that they used to live in a joint family and that there was a “limited space” in the house.

Advertisement

More about Ahaan Panday's family

Ahaan Panday lives with his parents at a beautiful bohemian-themed house in Mumbai. Ahaan’s dad, Chikki Panday, is a businessman. His mom, Deanne Panday, is a fitness coach and an author. Ahaan’s sister, Alanna Panday, who is married to Ivor, is currently staying there as the family celebrates the success of his debut film, Saiyaara.

Ahaan is also the cousin brother of actress Ananya Panday. He is the nephew of Ananya's parents, actors Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey.

Saiyaara, co-starring Aneet Padda, was released in theaters on July 18, 2025. It has been receiving immense love across the nation. The musical romantic drama is directed by Mohit Suri, known for Aashiqui 2. Further, it is produced under the Yash Raj Films banner.

ALSO READ: Saiyaara OTT release plans changed? Makers of Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda starrer eye Diwali 2025 post 90-day box office run