How Emraan Hashmi’s ‘serial-kisser’ tag broke him an expensive deal with wife Parveen Shahani

Emraan Hashmi and his list of romantic movies require no introduction. The handsome Bollywood actor earned the tag of a serial kisser for a considerable segment of his career, courtesy of the on-screen kissing scenes he had to shoot.

However, did you know that these kissing scenes ended up resulting in the actor paying a price to his wife, Parveen Shahani?

When Emraan Hashmi spilled tea on his curious barter deal with his wife Parveen

Previously, during the launch of his book titled The Kiss of Life, Emraan Hashmi confessed that he was supposed to buy his wife, Parveen Shahani, a bag each time there was a kissing scene in his movies.

The actor mentioned how his wife still sulked over him doing kissing scenes, and it was only buying her bags that could calm her down.

In his words, "Always buy her bags, for every kiss, for every film. She has got a cupboard full of bags, there's one cupboard dedicated to bags.”

How many bags did Emraan gift his wife for his kissing scenes?

In the same event, Emraan Hashmi was asked how many bags in total he had gifted to his wife over his kissing scenes so far, considering the numerous films that have featured such moments.

To clarify the matter, the Gangster actor highlighted that, according to his deal with his wife, he gives her a bag for the movie in which there are on-screen kisses, not the number of times they occur.

He added, “As many times, but bag is only once. We've had a barter deal; that way, I told her that I'll be broke. Don't take money for everything, take money for the film and buy a bag with it."

Emraan Hashmi’s work front

Coming to his work front, Emraan was last seen in the 2025-released film Ground Zero. Moving on, he has Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG, Adivi Sesh’s G2, and Gunmaster G9 on the cards.

Additionally, he recently announced the sequel to his most popular film, Awarapan 2, which is also in the pipeline.

