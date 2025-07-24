Who Won Netflix’s Building The Band and What Was Prize Money? Season 1 Finale Crowns New Superstar Group

Netflix’s new music competition series, Building The Band, crowned its first-ever winners in the Season 1 finale released on Wednesday, July 23. Girl group 3Quency, comprising Nori Moore, Wennely Quezada, and Brianna Mazzola, walked away with the title and a USD 500,000 prize.

The trio impressed celebrity judges Nicole Scherzinger, Kelly Rowland, and the late Liam Payne in the finale performance with their rendition of Mariah Carey’s Always Be My Baby. They beat out finalist group SZN4, the show’s only mixed-gender band, which included Donzell Taggart, Aaliyah Rose, Cameron Goode, and Katie Roeder.

Advertisement

How did 3Quency win the competition?

Judge Nicole Scherzinger praised the group’s growth and energy in the finale episode. “They have proven to us that they are ready,” Scherzinger said. “A band that has shown so much growth, the band that pulled out all the stops tonight.”

3Quency formed early in the show and remained consistent throughout the season. Their chemistry became a key strength. “Once we locked in on three, we were still open to anything shifting it, but three just felt so good. Our chemistry felt so strong,” Brianna Mazzola told USA TODAY ahead of the finale.

The judges gave the group three important tips that helped them succeed. Scherzinger advised them to maintain eye contact, Payne encouraged them to “claim your presence on stage,” and Rowland reminded them to “just breathe.”

Nori Moore shared how the group stayed connected after filming. “We’ve been in a long-distance relationship,” she said, adding that they stayed in touch through FaceTime movie nights, group trips, and daily chats.

Advertisement

SZN4’s emotional performance moved the judges

While 3Quency won, SZN4 gave a powerful performance of Rag’n’Bone Man’s Human, which brought judges and host AJ McLean to tears. Kelly Rowland even predicted they would win, saying mid-episode she thought they had it in the bag. But in the end, 3Quency’s consistency and chemistry gave them the edge.

ALSO READ: Who Was Ozzy Osbourne? All About Black Sabbath Rock Legend and Prince of Darkness as He Passes Away at 76