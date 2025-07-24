Head Over Heels star Choo Young Woo to visit 5 cities for first-ever Asia fan meeting tour Who (is) Choo? Know schedule

Actor Choo Young Woo is set to meet his international fans for the first time since his debut. He will officially kick off his first Asia-wide fan meeting tour titled Who (is) Choo? this September. His agency made the announcement on July 24 by unveiling the official poster for the Seoul leg of the tour via social media. It sparked excitement among his growing international fan base.

Advertisement

The tour marks a major step in Choo’s career, as it will be the first time he directly connects with fans in person across multiple countries. The Seoul event is scheduled for September 6, 2025. It will serve as the opening ceremony to what is expected to be a heartfelt and engaging tour across Asia.

Who (is) Choo?

More than just a fan meeting, Who (is) Choo? is designed to be an immersive experience where the actor shares more about himself and his journey with fans. The tour’s name draws on a playful pun using both his name and his fandom’s name, Choo. It also serves as an invitation for fans to get to know the person behind the screen.

According to reports, Choo Young Woo is personally involved in curating the program. From interactive segments and Q&A sessions to performances and behind-the-scenes stories, he is putting in extensive effort. The actor is reportedly actively brainstorming and participating in the event structure to make each stop on the tour unique and memorable.

Advertisement

Choo Young Woo confirms Asia tour cities

Following the Seoul kickoff, the fan meeting tour will continue in Bangkok, then move on to Taipei, Osaka, and Tokyo. Although dates and venue details for these cities have yet to be confirmed, the announcement alone has ignited anticipation throughout his fan base. His agency confirmed that ticketing details and schedules for the other stops will be announced progressively through official platforms.

Choo Young Woo rides Head Over Heels success

This tour comes at a time when Choo Young Woo’s popularity is steadily rising. It’s all thanks to his lead role in the currently airing fantasy-romance K-drama Head Over Heels.

The series tells the story of Bae Gyeon Woo, a teenage boy born under a tragic fate. He meets Park Seong Ah (played by Cho Yi Hyun), a young girl leading a double life as a shaman. As Park Seong Ah attempts to save him from his cursed destiny, the drama delves into themes of love, sacrifice, and supernatural intervention.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, stay tuned for full tour information and ticketing updates via his agency’s official website and SNS platforms. Fans across Asia are eagerly counting down to the day they’ll get to ask the question, and finally learn: Who is Choo?

ALSO READ: Head Over Heels star Choo Young Woo beats Squid Game’s Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun to lead July 2025 Actor rankings: Top 30