Pratik Gandhi’s Saare Jahan Se Accha set for OTT release on Independence Day week, check out full cast

If you're a fan of thrillers and spy dramas, then gear up, as Netflix is set to bring Saare Jahan Se Accha. Pratik Gandhi is back with his acting brilliance in a show that is all set to release on the streaming giant on August 13, 2025. The show also stars Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, Anup Soni, and Kritika Kamra. Ever since the teaser was released, it has intrigued fans, and they are eagerly awaiting the release of the show.

Saare Jahan Se Accha release date

Netflix India took to their official Instagram handle and confirmed the release date of Saare Jahan Se Accha as July 13, 2025. The spy thriller is set against the backdrop of the 1970s. The story revolves around an Indian intelligence officer, Vishnu Shankar, played by Pratik Gandhi. He is on a mission to find and sabotage a looming nuclear threat.

The complex spy series is directed by Sumit Purohit. He is the same guy who wrote and edited Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, which again starred Pratik Gandhi as the lead. He also co-wrote Inside Edge Season 1 and 2.

Teaser of Saare Jahan Se Accha

The trailer begins with a glimpse of the entire cast of the show, where we see Pratik Gandhi portraying a spy. The show's first look is quite gripping and will definitely hook you.

About Saare Jahan Se Accha

The Pratik Gandhi starrer is created by Gaurav Shukla, and the creative producer of the show is Bhavesh Mandalia. Executive Producers of the show are Bhavesh Mandalia, Gaurav Shukla, Sejal Shah, and Aditya Nimbalkar, and it is produced by Bombay Fables.

Directed by Sumit Purohit, the show is written by Bhavesh Mandalia, Gaurav Shukla, Meghna Srivastava, Abhijeet Khuman, Shivam Shankar, Kunal Kushwah, and Ishraq Shah. Apart from Pratik Gandhi, the show stars Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni.

