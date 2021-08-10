EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss OTT’s Divya Agarwal on playing 6 different characters in Cartel: Hope audiences enjoy it

Divya Agarwal, who is currently creating waves in the Bigg Boss OTT house, will soon be seen in an Alt Balaji series. The actress has bagged the OTT platform’s upcoming series Cartel, and she is more than happy to share this news with everyone. Talking about this project, she revealed that the actress got Cartel on her birthday, December 9. It looks like Divya’s 2019 birthday was more than a bash as she got the best gift that year and the celebrations were double.

Divya Agarwal got an offer from the OTT platform to play a vital role in their series, Cartel. Her excitement raised as she realised it wasn't just one character but 6 different characters that she will portray. After struggling for almost 12 years, the actress has finally got a breakthrough in her career. Divya revealed that she agreed to the project without giving it a second thought as she believed it was a tailor-made role for her.

Talking about this news, Divya Agarwal said, "I received a call for getting selected in Cartel on December 4, my birthday. I was on cloud nine and absolutely overjoyed hearing the news." She further added, "I still get goosebumps thinking about that moment. God has been kind, and now with the release date so near, I am really excited. I hope the audience enjoys the show and appreciates the efforts of each actor involved in creating this terrific show."

We are sure that all her fans must be elated to hear this news, and watching Divya Agarwal portray six different characters is going to be a visual treat for them.

