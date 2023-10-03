A Love So Beautiful to Meteor Garden: Top 5 high-school Chinese dramas to watch

The Chinese drama market has grown drastically, with a variety of shows on its cards. Ranging from the timeless Meteor Garden to modern concepts like Falling into the Smile. The market has developed a strong understanding of its customers' needs over time. High school dramas, a genre cherished by audiences of all ages on streaming platforms, are becoming increasingly popular in the Chinese drama market. Many of us have had some of our most memorable life moments while we were still in school. Here is a list of the top Chinese school dramas you should watch to refresh your memories.

Top 5 high-school Chinese dramas to watch

A Love So Beautiful

Genre: Romance, School, Youth

The Chinese drama came out in 2017. Chen Xiaoxi played by Shen Yue and Jiang Chen played by Hu Yitian are the stars of the show. They know each other from their neighborhood alongside being high school classmates. Even though Jiang Chen holds a cold and distant exterior, Xiaoxi finds herself falling in love with him repeatedly. Girls enjoy watching him play basketball making the female lead jealous and anxious. Overcoming numerous obstacles in her path, Xiaoxi is adamant about winning Jiang Chen's heart.

Meteor Garden

Genre: Romance, School, Comedy

The extremely popular Chinese drama which came out in 2018 stars Dong Shancai played by Shen Yue, Dao Ming Si played by Dylan Wang, Huaze Lei played by Darren Chen, Caesar Wu played by Ximen Yan, and others in a lead role. One might think that this drama is the adaptation of the Korean drama Boys Over Flowers, however, Both dramas are based on Yoko Kamio's Japanese shjo manga series Hana Yori Dango. The story follows Dong Shancai, a regular high school student who clashes with the wealthy and arrogant F4, led by Dao Ming Si. Despite their initial fight and differences, Shancai and Dao Ming Si fall in love with each other.

Our Secret

Genre: Romance, School, Mystery

Released in 2021, Our Secret stars Zhou Siyue played by Chen Zheyuan and Ding Xian played by Xu Mengjie in the lead role. It is based on the Chinese book Secrets in the Lattice. If you are looking for a high school drama with thrill and mystery this might be a good choice. Zhou Siyue and Ding Xian transitioned from being mutually exclusive tablemates in school to becoming lifelong partners during their teens.

My Huckleberry Friends

Genre: High School, Romance

The 2017 Chinese streaming television series My Huckleberry Friends is based on Ba Yue Chang An novel Hello, Old Times. Li Landi and Zhang Xincheng take up the lead role in the show. The two have been inseparable friends since elementary school, but a bad rumor caused a rift between them. However, fate had other plans for them. They crossed each other's paths again in high school. Zhou Zhou desired a new beginning but had to go through a tremulous phase before accepting the true meaning of love and friendship.

Skate into love love

Genre: Romance, Sports, Youth

The 2020 Chinese High School drama stars Qian Wu, Steven Zhang, and Chuyue Chen in lead roles. This is the story of two childhood friends and ice skaters Li Yu Bing and Tang Xue. Li Yu Bing first considered Tang Xue as a bully, and the two eventually grew apart. Years after, Li Yu Bing achieved fame for his accomplishments in college hockey, whereas Tang Xue retired from speed after sustaining an injury. Their lives drastically change as they unknowingly cross paths with one another once more.

