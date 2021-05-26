EXCLUSIVE: Cartel is a story of three brothers, set against the backdrop of land mafia, says Tanuj Virwani

Cartel also features Tannishtha Chatterjee, Supriya Pathak, Monia Dogra, Rithvik Dhanjani and Jitendra Joshi in key roles and is gearing up to premiere by the end of this year.

Tanuj Virwani rose to fame with the web show, Inside Edge, which featured him as flamboyant cricketer, Vayu Raghavan. Ever since then, the actor has been on a roll signing multiple shows for the digital world. Through the lockdown, he completed four assignments, including the patchwork of Inside Edge 3. When asked about the experience of shooting in the midst of a pandemic, the actor said, “The first couple of days were nerve wrecking, as that’s not really how you expect the set to be. There was a lot of social distancing, but it became the new normal after some days.”

The actor informs that he got tested 23 times for the virus, as he was shooting for multiple stuff through the pandemic. “Every time I got into the flight, I had to be tested. But it was a good thing, as it kept my family members safe,” he smiled. Apart from Inside Edge 3, he also has a new show titled Cartel, which is gearing up for a premiere soon on digital world. Tanuj describes it as a gangster drama, set against the backdrop of Mumbai. “Cartel is a saga of three brothers from the crime family, who control property and land mafia in the Aarey area of Mumbai,” he informed.

Tanuj further added, “It has got a great start-cast and I am really excited because it’s something I have not attempted before. We took around 130-days to complete, because it’s a really big and ambitious show. I hope it lives onto our expectations. It was tough, because 50% of the show was shot in the pandemic and hats off to our producer, Ekta Kapoor and everyone involved.” Cartel also features Tannishtha Chatterjee, Supriya Pathak, Monia Dogra, Rithvik Dhanjani and Jitendra Joshi in key roles and is gearing up to premiere by the end of this year.

