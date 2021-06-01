EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket makers in talks for a direct to digital release

Rashmi Rocket is directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Pinkvilla had recently reported that Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane starrer Haseen Dillruba will release on July 2, 2021 on Netflix. This Vinil Mathew directed movie is a mystery-thriller. We now have a new update on another Taapsee starrer. We have exclusively learnt that the actress’ Akarsh Khurana directed Rashmi Rocket will now directly release on an OTT platform. Rashmi Rocket reportedly revolves around an athlete’s journey, and besides Taapsee this Ronnie Screwvala production also features Priyanshu Painyuli in a pivotal role.

“The makers have decided to release the film on an OTT platform, and are in talks with multiple streaming giants for the same. A final call will be taken in a few days,” informs a source close to the development. Taapsee Pannu had unveiled the film’s motion poster in August 2019, and in January this year had informed through social media that Rashmi Rocket is racing towards the final schedule. The film’s final schedule was reportedly shot in Gujarat, and wrapped up on January 26.

On the last day of the shoot, Taapsee wrote on Instagram, “Not sure if I have the time and space to explain how this film actually happened. From the basic storyline I heard in Chennai 3 years back to actually complete its filming against all odds in these challenging times. This was one hell of a driven team effort! I’m going to reserve the details for later coz I’m sure we have many more battles to fight till the release but what I can say is this is one team that’s gonna do it all with a smile and most effortlessly coz the captain of this ship @akvarious believes in working strictly in between chilling with bunch of friends on set, instead of the other way round.”

Meanwhile, the actress also has Shabaash Mithu, Dobaaraa and Looop Lapeta in the pipeline too.

