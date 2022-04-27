EXCLUSIVE: TEMPEST talks debut song ‘Bad News’, Twenty-Five, Twenty-One & favourite emojis

Music as it comes in its various forms is an art doted on by many. With Korean music spreading its wings farther and wider than ever, we are being introduced to countless rising stars who have begun their glorious journey. One such group has kickstarted their fabulous tale with seven aspiring boys who have spun their own TEMPEST. LEW, Hanbin, Hyeongseop, Hyuk, Hwarang, Eunchan and Taerae debuted on March 2, 2022 with their first mini-album ‘It's ME, It's WE’. The 5 track banger is a peep into their world and we’re sure you’ll be just as impressed with it like us.

During our conversation, the boys of TEMPEST were just as full of life as one would expect, their vibrant reactions and an all accepting vibe was a refreshing touch to their rookie tag. Having members LEW and Hyeongseop who previously debuted as a duo, Hyeongseop x Euiwoong, while members Hanbin and Hwarang who participated in debut survival programs I-LAND and Under Nineteen respectively, experience was on their side.

Joining a candid conversation full of games, laughter and inside info, TEMPEST talks to Pinkvilla.

Congratulations on the release of ‘It’s ME, It's WE’. What are your feelings about finally debuting in the music industry?



LEW: First of all, it's an honor to debut. We're thrilled to have achieved our dream of debuting. I'm looking forward to making many precious memories with our fans, iE and we're having so much fun these days.

What is the purpose behind naming yourself TEMPEST?

LEW: Ever since our trainee days, we were full of energy and confidence. When we were trainees, we would often say things like, "Let's show the world everything we've got when we debut. Let’s be number one everywhere and win all the awards. Let's sweep this K-pop industry." Our name became TEMPEST because the confidence and aspirations we had reminded us of a storm.

What were your first thoughts when you heard that the title track for your debut album will be called ‘Bad News’?

HANBIN: I was a bit surprised because I thought it would be a dark song. But I loved the song after the second time I listened to it. It has such an appealing charm to it and it's so fresh and refreshing. It's a concept that I've wanted to try. So, I really liked it.

LEW: The title is "Bad News," so I was a bit puzzled by the words when I first heard the title. Since "bad news" has a negative meaning, I first wondered, "Uh, would it be okay to use a title that can come off negative for our debut song?" But once we listened to the lyrics and understood the song's true message, I came to think, "This song really suits us." I think the song's confident message of, "You'd better watch out for us. We'd probably seem like bad news to you," makes "Bad News" the perfect title to portray our team's ambition. That's why I now think that it is the perfect title for us.

‘Bad News’ is especially upbeat and presents a thrilling entry to the widely famed world of K-pop for TEMPEST. What is the concept behind the lyrics and the music video?

HYEONGSEOP: "Bad News" is a song that shows our boundless energy and announces our entrance into the K-pop scene. The first line, "Let it start," along with the lines, “Shall we change the tables” and “Let’s fly high beyond,” expresses our powerful determination and confidence.

‘Just A Little Bit’ is more soft though it carries a strong sound. What emotions do you wish to portray through the song?

HWARANG: "Just A Little Bit" is a song that portrays the regret, acceptance, and small hopes in a relationship. The synth sounds express sadness, dreamlike emotions, and loneliness, and the song also brings forth emotions similar to that of someone who experiences longing.

‘Find Me’ includes the lyrics “give me wisdom” and “hurry up and find my way”. These two phrases are very depictive of today’s youth. What wisdom would you like to receive to help you find your way?

HYUK: I believe that one needs the courage and confidence to “overcome whatever confronts you.” If you’re mentally healthy and strong, not only are you able to achieve your dreams, but also able to overcome any ordeal in the process.

The 4th track ‘Next To YOU’ has some really powerful lyrics and is my personal favourite. What is your favourite lyric or which member’s lines would you like to try?

HANBIN: I love how my part in the lyrics suits me well and that I can express my feelings through it. If I were to choose another member's part, I would like to try EUNCHAN's part, “My happiness is filled up every day because of you,” because it’s what I want to say to our fans, iE.

HYEONGSEOP: I want to try HYUK's part with the high notes in the bridge. Yes, I am currently practicing to try it someday.

HWARANG: I would also like to try HYUK and HANBIN's part of “Nobody else can fill up the empty spot that we didn’t know each other had.” The "empty spot that we didn't know each other had" would be when we hadn't debuted yet, and since we know what the empty spot is now after debuting, the lyrics resonated with me because I believe iE has filled up the empty spots.

HYUK: My part of “If you can be happy, I always wanna stay with you" is my favorite in "to YOU." The words themselves make my heart kind of flutter and resonate with me. The part I want to try most is HWARANG's rap. Although I'm the main vocalist, I want to try the rap part because I like how it's executed in the way of speaking softly.

LEW: My favorite lyrics would have to be the rap I wrote in the second verse. It's dear to me because I wrote it while thinking about our fans. The part I want to try switching with is HYUK's part with the high notes. It's the same part as HYEONGSEOP mentioned, and I, too, would like to try it someday because I think it's a better part at expressing the strong sense of wanting and sincerity of one's heart.



EUNCHAN: My favorite part is where it goes, “Everything that Iacks is filled up every day because of you.” I think it's the best part because I believe the lyrics deliver our honest feelings to iE. The part I would like to try is the line, "Nobody else can fill up the empty spot that we didn’t know each other had,” because the words really resonated with me.

TAERAE: I love the message in the lyrics "Nobody else can fill up the empty spot that we didn’t know each other had." I want to try it because the part has a different sweetness than my part.

Last track ‘Bad At Love’ has an interesting beat to it. When do you think is the most appropriate time to play this song?

HANBIN: It's an excellent song to listen to when you want to feel a sense of freshness and happiness. The lyrics and melody are cute and I often listen to it in the morning when I need energy or when I'm cleaning.

During the process of releasing this 5 track album, what was one thing that worried you the most?

TAERAE: I found it most challenging during the recording of "Next to YOU." I struggled with my question, "How should I express my feelings to really get it across to the listeners?" I think that was my biggest worry while recording.

Apart from music, what other hobbies have you developed or would like to try?

EUNCHAN: I like to watch movies and k-dramas. And if I come across a good one, it’s fun to share it with iE. I get a lot of inspiration from them as well. I’d like to recommend "Twenty-Five Twenty One."

Is there a particular character that you relate with or is there something you would like to try?

EUNCHAN: The role that Nam Joo Hyuk plays.

Have you ever thought of visiting India?

HYEONGSEOP: I heard a lot that India iE is cheering and supporting us. When I heard the news, I was thrilled. We constantly tell ourselves that we will go there for a concert someday. I hope that we get the opportunity to do so.

Watch the full interview below for an emoji game, TEMPEST’s appeal time and their messages to their beloved fans, iE.

