EXCLUSIVE: WEi talks ‘Love Pt.1: First Love’, living with each other, favourite music video & more

Experience and explosion. K-pop builds its dominion on two crucial bits of the entertainment industry. OUI Entertainment’s six-member boy group WEi ensures they take this into their very being and turn it into something larger-than-life with purposeful music. Graduating from their ‘Identity’ series, WEi has now stepped in to impart heartfelt stories about experiencing first love. The delicate feelings of a shy first love and their expression of relatable emotions through a fourth mini-album, 6 songs spanning genres of rock, hip-hop, RnB and pop, WEi’s latest, is surely defined.

The group spoke to Pinkvilla about their album ‘Love Pt.1: First Love’. The boy group, composed of six members Jang Dae Hyeon, Kim Dong Han, Yoo Yong Ha, Kim Yo Han, Kang Seok Hwa and Kim Jun Seo, debuted on October 5, 2020 and has continued to win fans with their charisma. Now, expanding their realm to the next series, here’s what they had to say.

Congratulations on the upcoming release of your fourth EP ‘Love Pt.1: First Love’. Please share your feelings about this comeback.

KIM YO HAN: First of all, I would like to say thank you very much to the fans who waited for WEi's comeback after 9 months. Please look forward to the new 'Love' series following the 'Identity' series.

The title song of this album reads ‘Too Bad’. What message or concept are you trying to relay through this track?

JANG DAE HYEON: 'Too Bad' is the title track of the first part of the 'Love' series, 'First Love'. As it is the first story in the series that sings about the feelings of love that young people go through, it expresses the clumsiness of first love under the theme of first love. It's a song that expresses trembling and excitement with lyrics such as 'Just because the sky is too beautiful', and 'Just because you look like a flower'.

From ‘Twilight’ to now ‘Too Bad’, what is the members’ favourite music video and why?

KANG SEOK HWA: I really like 'Twilight.' It was our first song that we showed to RUi, and I think it's a song that shows our colors the best, so it's my favorite.

Releasing 4 mini-albums within a year and a half of your debut is a rare and commendable feat. How have you managed to stay on top of your game with so many releases? How do you keep yourself content while being so busy?

KIM JUN SEO: Personally, I eat a lot of healthy foods such as red ginseng, vitamins, and pear and balloon flower juice, and sleep a lot when I can rest. I tend to save energy and let it pour out during promotions.

Apart from pursuing music, what are some other things you have been interested in recently?

KIM DONG HAN: I watch OTT a lot these days. I like movies, TV series and variety programs.

Living with 5 other boys is a special experience. What is something that you have learned about each other that has shocked you even to this day?

YOO YONG HA: What I felt while living in the dormitory with members is that people all live the same way. Rather than learning something, it's fun living in the dorm and talking with the members.



What is something you’d say has been your driving force as a member of WEi? What keeps you motivated?

KIM YO HAN: I think the bond between the six of us is the greatest. I think it's our energy that every member has the same dream and goes to the same goal. I think we can cheer up because we have RUi who always supports us for that dream.

Please share a message for your fans in India and all over the world.

JANG DAE HYEON: Thanks to RUi around the world who love WEi a lot, we are gaining a lot of energy and happiness thanks to your support. We are working hard to repay you for your love. I hope both WEi and RUi always be happy.

Watch the full interview below.

