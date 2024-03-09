Anees Bazmee shoots day 1 of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on a wheelchair; See Pictures

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is hands down the most loved horror-comedy franchise in Bollywood today. While the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa film directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan went on to become a classic, the second Bhool Bhulaiyaa film directed by Anees Bazmee and featuring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu emerged a big theatrical blockbuster. The principal photography for the franchise's third installment, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, started today with Kartik Aaryan reprising his role of Rooh Baba and Vidya Balan essaying the role of Manjulika.

Anees Bazmee Is Directing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 On A Wheelchair

The shooting for what is touted to be the biggest film of the franchise started today but what's even bigger is the fact that director Anees Bazmee is directing the film on a wheelchair. Pinkvilla earlier reported that director Anees Bazmee injured his leg on the last day of recce for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and was rushed to a hospital. The doctor suggested him to either put a steel plate and rest for three months or go ahead with a surgery. He opted for a surgery since he was committed to be directing the film from the 9th of March, 2024. The director has stayed true to his commitment as he showed up on the sets, on a wheelchair.

Anees Bazmee Proved Why He Is A Benevolent Director

The passionate director, being well aware of the financial constraints of producers with every delay, didn't want to overburden them in any way. Also, for the film to be in line for a Diwali 2024 release, there is no room for delay of any kind. The shooting for the film began in Mumbai. It will be shot across Maharashtra, Rajasthan and also West Bengal.

Here are the exclusive pictures of director Anees Bazmee on a wheelchair, on the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Is Being Very Aggressively Marketed And Is All Set For A Diwali 2024 Release

The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have been very aggressively promoting their film. A promo featuring Kartik Aaryan, announcing the film's release date, was shared way back in early 2023. The new and original cast of the film was revealed in a very unique way, increasing the curiosity of the audience for the movie. So far everything is going in favour of the film and what remains now is for the shoot to get over by July so that it can go for post-production and be ready for a Diwali 2024 release. At present, there is no other biggie that is releasing this Diwali and makers would wish for that to remain the case.

