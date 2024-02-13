EXCLUSIVE: Anees Bazmee undergoes surgery midst Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 recce; Resumes pre-production work

What separates a project designer from a director is the passion for making film and Anees Bazmee is a living example of the same. Having worked in the industry for over 35 years, the filmmaker is still excited to be on the film set and deliver a project that serves as a laugh-riot. Earlier in the month, Anees was on a 15-day recce at locations all across the country – from Gwalior to Jaipur, Bikaner, and Kolkata – with the intent to lock the shooting locations of his soon to begin, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Anees Bazmee injured during the recce of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

According to a source close to the development, Anees Bazmee injured his leg on the last day of recce and was rushed to a hospital. “He fractured his right leg with three cracks and was suggested a bed-rest for 6 months with a plastered leg following the natural process of healing. The filmmaker decided to take basic treatment from the local hospital at the spot of recce and returned to Mumbai. He consulted top doctors, who gave him the option of a steel plate followed by a 3-month rest or surgery. Anees instantly decided to undergo surgery as he is committed to shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 from March 10,” revealed a source close to the development.

Anees Bazmee to start Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 from March 10

The surgery took place in Mumbai on February 11 under the consultation of Doctor Nadir Shah and Doctor Hifjur Rehman, and being the passionate filmmaker that Anees Bazmee is, he was in his office on February 13, doing meetings with his team to lock the ensemble cast and technical team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. “With a script in hand, a walking frame next to him, and a fractured leg, the spirits are high and Bazmee is ready to shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan in March,” the source added.

Advertisement

The team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 reached out to Anees Bazmee post-surgery if he wished to delay the shoot by a couple of weeks, but Bazmee is living by the philosophy of ‘The Show Must Go On’. Buzz is, that Madhuri Dixit too will be joining the BB 3 team as a ghost, and an official announcement will be made soon. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is produced by Bhushan Kumar and is slated to release during the Diwali 2024 weekend. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss team up on a big action film; Eid 2025 release