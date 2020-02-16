Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Arti Singh on relationship with Sidharth Shukla, friendship with Rashami Desai & more

Bigg Boss 13 finale has come to a closure and we got hold of Arti Singh, who made her way up to the top 5 of this season. During her conversation with PINKVILLA, she got talking about her journey, regrets, and more.

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Arti Singh has had quite the journey which has had its own share of ups and downs. While one cannot get enough of the show even though it got over last night, Arti Singh, during her conversation with Pinkvilla got talking about all things Bigg Boss 13 and got candid with us during her conversation. She spoke about her bond with Sidharth Shukla, her journey and if she has any regrets, and some more.

Arti made it to the finale week on her own and her journey has sure been a commendable one after all where she played independently whatever come may, and while she was there everywhere, she was also present in the finale, and in fact, made it all the way up to the top 5 with the likes of Sidharth Shukla, , Shehnaaz Gill, and Asim Riaz. And now, when she is out, she feels content with her journey and achievement.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Arti Singh on her journey: Got lost among big names like Rashami Desai & Sidharth Shukla)

Do you have any regrets whatsoever when it comes to your journey?

I have no regrets. When I had an anxiety attack, and I couldn’t control it, I felt a little sad but then now that I am out, people told me that it has helped a lot of people to speak about anxiety issues openly. That house can make you feel really low and things get to you. I have no regrets. I thought I would stick for a few weeks and will get evicted. I danced with Salman sir. I have achieved everything. I am so happy.

Sidharth somewhere affected you a lot. Do you think that was the trigger?

No, Sidharth was not the reason for my trigger. Sidharth is a very good friend of mine. I used to get affected by any small fights with both Sidharth and Rashami because they have been my good friends whom you consider friends. When you see that slipping, you do get startled. Sidharth is very protective, so he used to guide me but then I decided to play independently. But I realized I couldn’t put my point across properly. When I was saved in first elimination, that’s when I decided that I can’t take the show lightly.

What about your relationship with Rashami Desai. Will you remain friends?

Kashmera is slightly more protective of me. She is more impulsive. I am soft comparatively. Rashami has seen a lot of ups and downs inside the house, she has been my friends for 8 years now. I love her, she is my friend but I did not like her game. But when it comes to our equation outside, she is my friend and will always remain one.

Your relationship status with Sidharth Shukla?

Rumours were there before I even entered the house. Definitely, I am single right now and want to focus on work. If I get a good man, I would marry too. Sidharth is a good guy. It is all a coincidence. If it has to happen, it will

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More