Box Office: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 takes an encouraging start in advance booking; Set for a good opening

Ajay Devgn returns to the big screen with the sequel of his much-loved 2015 release, Drishyam , on November 15. The film opened its advances for a day on October 2 and the full-fledged advances have opened on Saturday evening. The Abhishek Pathak directorial has taken an encouraging start as far as advance booking is concerned. As of Sunday noon, the thriller has sold approximately 20,000 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis – for the opening day.

To put things in perspective, the film is still 4 days away from its release and the advances are already better than the overall advance of the last two films that featured Ajay Devgn i.e. Runway 34 and Thank God. For the opening weekend, the film has sold around 36,000 tickets and this is also a good number as the advance booking is divided for the weekend. The trailer did the trick for Drishyam 2 as it created the right amount of intrigue among the audience. Despite being a thriller, the trailer had the commercial treatment with dialogues and a scale that does justice to the world of the first film.

Drishyam 1 has its own cult following, which has grown from strength to strength over the years, especially since the advent of OTT. The entire organic chatter around the relevance of 2nd October to the lives of Vijay Salgaonkar has also kept the essence of the franchise intact. Of course, these are early days and it’s too soon to conclude the sort of opening that the film will have, but the advance so far is definitely encouraging and does suggest a start that’s better than most of the pandemic releases as also higher than what most in the industry are expecting from the film.

What films will Drishyam 2 challenge?

From here-on, Drishyam 2 will be hoping to clock a ticket sale in the range of 75,000 to 85,000 by the end of its run, which will be the highest for a Hindi film post-pandemic after Brahmastra (3.02 Lakh), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (1.03 Lakh) and 83 (1.17 Lakh), however, it’s important for the film to continue the momentum in terms of ticket sales from Monday to Thursday. Through the run of advance booking, Drishyam will be looking to surpass Jug Jugg Jeeyo (57,000), Gangubai (56,000), Laal Singh Chaddha (63,000), and Vikram Vedha (59,000).

These are early days, but we can say with confidence that there is a bright hope for the industry to see a double-digit plus start with Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn with Tabu and Akshaye Khanna among others. How much more is something we would know by where the film lands on Thursday night in the three chains. Uunchai is doing well at the box office, and now the coming two weeks will see the release of Drishyam 2 and Bhediya – both of which seem promising bets to take a start that can be termed good in today’s world. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.