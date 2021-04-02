Casting Coup: Priyanka Chopra & Dulquer Salmaan would be an apt choice if Bird Box is ever remade in Hindi

Sandra Bullock & Trevante Rhodes starrer Bird Box is a popular horror-thriller film. In this column, we write about actors we think can play the parts from the original, if its remake is ever made in India.

There are some performances that stay with you, long after the curtains are drawn, and Sandra Bullock’s portrayal of Malorie Hayes in Susanne Bier’s Bird Box is one such example. This post-apocalyptic horror-thriller had released in 2018 and largely revolves around Hayes and two children. The trio is trying to survive in a world that’s plagued by unknown entities, who encourage humans to commit suicide. The film beautifully juggles between the past and the present giving the audience a clear picture of the catastrophe that has hit the central characters.

Through the narrative, Bullock’s character goes through a massive emotional transition. At the beginning of the film, her character is skeptical about being a mother, however, the latter experiences help her accept the role with much grace and power. Needless to say that Bullock lived the part to the fullest, and to support her in this journey were Vivien Lyra Blair and Julian Edwards who are referred to as ‘Boy’ and ‘Girl’ in most parts of the movie. There’s Trevante Rhodes too, however more on him later.

Now we wonder if Bird Box was ever to be remade in India, which actors would suit the part. To begin with, I believe would be an apt choice to play Sandra Bullock’s role. Hayes’ character has multiple layers in the film, and with her experience, PeeCee will be able to justify the character’s emotional highs and lows. Besides, Priyanka in the past has played strong-willed characters in The Sky Is Pink, Fashion, Mary Kom, and the recently released The White Tiger, and this one too seems to be right up her alley.

Then there is Trevante Rhodes, who played Tom. He is the one who saves Hayes from the initial chaos in their city and later gets stuck in a house together. Their inclination towards each other is showcased right from the beginning, which later translates into a beautiful romantic relationship. Rhodes’ performance in Bird Box is rock solid, and I believe South superstar Dulquer Salmaan will be perfect to play this part. Given his tons of nuanced performances in the past, he would well be able to portray the emotions of this much-loved character.

For Vivien and Julian’s parts, Inayat Verma and Vidhaan Sharma respectively, will be an apt casting. Last year, Inayat had garnered much praise for her performance as Mini in Anurag Basu’s Ludo, while Vidhaan had played young Ishaan in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. Needless to say there were some powerful performances from the supporting cast of Bird Box as well, and if this film is ever remade in India then a strong acting team would be the primary requirement for the Hindi version.

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan's iconic PHAT dialogue from K3G gets a unique twist, all thanks to Priyanka Chopra; WATCH

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×