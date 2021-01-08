EXCLUSIVE: Aakanksha Singh continues to shoot for Ajay Devgn starrer Mayday despite ankle injury

Aakanksha Singh had a ligament tear and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet starrer MayDay's shooting has begun.

has started the shooting for his next film titled MayDay. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. Apart from them, actress Aakanksha Singh will also be seen in the film playing a pivotal role. However, there is not much information about her role. The shooting is going on in Hyderabad. But news just came in that Aakanksha met with a minor accident while shooting. She has injured her ankle and was immediately rushed to the hospital. The actress had a ligament tear.

According to the source, "Aakanksha was immediately taken for medical help and has been advised to rest it out and has a plaster on her leg for at least 30 days. She's currently been given a wheelchair so that she doesn't put too much pressure on her leg and allows it to heal.” But what surprised the team that the next day actress was back on the set for shooting. Despite all pain, she said she will continue to shoot.

Not many know that the film MayDay is being directed by Ajay Devgn himself and is expected to release this year.

The film was announced in 2019 but got delayed due to the pandemic. Recently, Rakul Preet had also tested COVID-19 positive, but she has recovered and is back on the set. Coming back to Aakanksha Singh, the actress was seen in television serials and films. She was last seen in the Kannada film Pailwaan. Her Tamil film Clap is yet to be released.

