EXCLUSIVE: Abbas-Mustan reveal THIS song of Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra starrer was shot in one take

Be it Shah Rukh Khan’s Baadshah or Akshay Kumar’s Khiladi, the origin of both these blockbusters come from the same source. Notably, both these successful films are directed by the popular filmmaking duo and brothers Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mustan Alibhai Burmawalla, Both these filmmakers are known for creating their own stylish scenes and action thrillers on screen that are widely appreciated by many critics. They both have won several accolades for their contribution to the film industry. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla on Thursday, the popular duo talked about their journey in the film industry. They both belong to an era wherein filmmaking was a tedious process as compared to what we see today.

Talking about one such experience, Abbas Mustan revealed a song that was shot in one take starring Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. Upon being asked whether they had shot a song in a single take, Mustan said, “Aitraaz film’s song ‘I want to make love to you’ with Akshay and Priyanka Chopra. In that song, Akshay and Priyanka had to do wild romance. We had to shoot this passionate scene. So, we knew that this song cannot be shot in various takes.”

Abbas added, “Whenever someone performs, you can see that expressions drop when we cut a scene. Cut karke expression drop ho jaate hai. (Expressions drop when we cut a scene)” Mustan then said, “We thought why not shoot this song in one take. We had so much confidence in the actors. Many times we place confidence in actors. So, we did rehearsals from 9 AM till 3-3:30 PM and got ready for the shot. The actress was also ready. When we began, the first take was okay.” “Ekdum perfect aaya. Humne ek aur take liya tha for safety. Who bhi ekdum same aaya. (We saw that the shot was perfect. We took one more shot for safety. That was also the same). We got the shot we wanted,” Mustan said.