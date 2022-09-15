EXCLUSIVE: Abbas-Mustan REVEAL Shah Rukh Khan wanted to do comedy film after playing negative role in Baazigar

Directors Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mustan Alibhai Burmawalla, popularly known as Abbas-Mustan have given some of the biggest films to Bollywood which are consumed by viewers even today. But the director duo have remained as humble and approachable as they were when they started their career in Bollywood in the early '90s. They dabbled in various genres from comedy to thriller to suspense to even romance. But one film that stands out has to be Shah Rukh Khan's Baadshah. Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the director duo revealed how they came up with the name of the film, which is still connected with SRK, in fact, King Khan is called the Baadshah of Bollywood.



During the interview, the directors were asked if they ever thought that titles like Baadshah and Baazigar will become a part of an actor's career and also what was decided first, the actor of the title? The director duo replied saying, “I think the script came first, then the title came, and then the actor. For Baadshah, it was definite, we came up with that title because we did Baazigar before that, so we had in mind what we will do next with Shah Rukh Khan. So SRK told us that Abbas sir I’ve played a negative role and everything, now let’s do something funny and slapstick comedy, something like that. So, then we said why not Baadshah, the title was in our mind. Keeping this in mind, we decided on the character who was a private detective, a little bit of humour, it’s not like another Baazigar. The subject (Baadshah) was very difficult for us.”

Baadshah starred Shah Rukh Khan and Twinkle Khanna in leading roles, along with hordes of talented actors like Johnny Lever, Amrish Puri, Rakhee Gulzar, Sharat Saxena, Deepshikha, Prem Chopra, Deepak Tijori, Sachin Khedekar, Pankaj Dheer, Saurabh Shukla, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, etc.