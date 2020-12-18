EXCLUSIVE: Adivi Sesh opens up on how South actors are mocked for their Hindi, his upcoming film Major & more

Adivi Sesh is all set to play the role of Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the biopic titled Major. It has been backed by Mahesh Babu.

Adivi Sesh has been showered with praises after the unveiling of his first look from the much-awaited movie Major. For the unversed, the South star plays the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the biopic. The bilingual drama has been directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and with this, the actor is also officially venturing into Bollywood. While many have talked about how he looks similar to Unnikrishnan in the poster, Adivi says that when the latter’s mother said so, it changed everything.

He further revealed how the 26/11 hero’s parents were earlier cynical about the fact that a film is going to be made on him. Ask him about how important it was for Mahesh Babu to come on board and produced the biopic, Adivi Sesh admits that he is not connected to the film business and neither does he know anyone who is related to the same. Calling himself an outsider, the actor says how he came with a big project in mind that was finally produced by a superstar.

He further adds how that puts the project on a much bigger platform. He quotes, “I am so happy that he has done that.” The actor is all praises for Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar who also happens to be the producer of Major. He quotes, “She is the reason why many came on board.” Ask him about how many South actors are judged and ridiculed for their Hindi accent, Adivi Sesh had some funny stories to tell us. The actor remembers the time when he came to Mumbai at the mere age of 15 years. When he went to a casting audition, the guy there asked him about his origin. When the actor revealed that he is from California, the latter said that his Hindi had an American accent. The same thing happened when he told another lady during an audition that he is from Hyderabad. She also responded to it by stating that his Hindi had a South accent.

